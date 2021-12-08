PAWTUCKET – The city has the capacity to borrow at least $200 million more for a potential new unified high school, a subcommittee learned on Monday, a key revelation if such an ambitious project is to be achieved.
Bond counsel Karen Grande, responding to Mark Wildenhain, chairman of the City Council’s finance subcommittee, told members that they would have the ability to borrow in the range of $200 million, largely because the base reimbursement rate from the state based on demographics here is between 82 and 83 percent. With target bonuses met, that reimbursement can rise above 90 percent, she said.
The city also had some money in its $220 million previously allocated for school upgrades to the high schools, and it’s reasonable to think that this money could be reallocated to the new high school construction in addition to the $200 million, said Grande.
Council President David Moran asked Grande if she would be comfortable with the city’s ability to bond between $200 million and $300 million with no impact on the local bond rating. Yes, she replied, most particularly because of the level of state aid reimbursement. Because of the state’s commitment to school bond construction and because of the demographics-based reimbursement of at least 83 percent reimbursement, she said.
Member Mike Araujo said he wants to see the city zero in on how much it would cost per student to build a new high school. As a previous member of the School Committee, he recalls estimates being about $100,000 per student, which, based on about 2,000 students at a combined high school, would be in the ballpark of $200 million.
Derek Osterman, of Colliers International, told Araujo that the estimated cost for a new school would be about $10.2 million per 100 students, not accounting for such costs as furniture, which would put the total right in the range of the $200 million Araujo was thinking.
A combined high school is being considered at the McCoy Stadium site, former home of the Pawtucket Red Sox.
At the Dec. 2 School Committee meeting, school board member Joe Knight expressed frustration about not being able to move forward with renovations at Shea High School.
“As it stands right now, we’re stuck in a quagmire not doing anything to that building,” Knight said. “Our students are unsafe in that building. We’re supposed to be making it safe.”
Member Gerard Charbonneau said he disagreed with Knight that students are unsafe.
“Just for the record, it is safe for students to attend Shea,” Charbonneau said. “We have made improvements in order for it to be safe, so I would be careful saying that.”
At that meeting, the committee discussed the proposed unified high school conceptual design site investigation proposed by SLAM. This investigation would inform the committee if the McCoy site can support the renderings created for a unified high school.
The amount approved for the investigation was $91,000. The evaluation is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.
The finance subcommittee on Monday consulted with Jeff Stevens, vice president of emergency management for iParametrics LLC. Stevens encouraged a slow, thoughtful approach with how the money is spent, saying the city doesn’t want to replicate an existing service, such as emergency rental assistance already provided by Rhode Island Housing. If the state starts a small business loan program, perhaps the city will want to start its own program to complement that program, he said.
According to Stevens, a final determination on rules related to spending should be made by the end of the year.
He told council members they’ll need to be very careful with how money is spent or risk having to send the funding back. Water, sewer, and broadband investments are all good to go, he said, but other areas will take more thought. Councilors asked about using some of the city’s $58 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on such items as equipment, such as a sewer truck or rescue vehicle, but Stevens said that other communities that have been approved for such expenditures in every case were approved based on revenue loss.
Wildenhain had suggested that the city might make the case for a new rescue based on making hundreds of extra runs during the pandemic.
Ultimately, said Stevens, the city will be audited for how it spends the money, and the goal is to make sure there are no holes in that plan.
Wildenhain asked if along the way Stevens and his team can be on the lookout for other potential funding streams, and Stevens responded that they’ll watch for any available dollar.
