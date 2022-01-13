CUMBERLAND – The town would be allowed to use a substantial portion of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in new sidewalks if that’s what leaders choose to do, members of the Town Council learned last week.
Robert Zarnetske, senior economic and policy analyst with the state’s Pandemic Recovery Office, briefed councilors on the funds on Jan. 5. Council President Mike Kinch said the council is planning to schedule a couple of upcoming hearings with members of the public to hash out what to use the $10.5 million in federal funding on.
Councilor Scott Schmitt noted that the town has had a lot of discussion about investing in sidewalks in areas where there are none and enhancing walkability in town.
Zarnetske said the point of the federal act is to get the economy back up and running. If, for example, there were neighborhood restaurants that were thriving before the pandemic and there were sidewalks in the area that were a problem but not enough of one to close the district, now that business is down and officials are more concerned about a rebound, improved sidewalks might be part of a reasonable return of a restaurant district and helping businesses in that area, he said.
Another allowable spending bucket for sidewalks, in addition to assistance to businesses and nonprofits, is general government services, said Zarnetske, a broad category allowing officials to cover general infrastructure costs such as sidewalks and roads as long as it’s no more than the revenue amount a community has lost due to COVID-19. Importantly, this includes the assumed growth a community would have had, which is based on the national average of 4.1 percent.
Other buckets include public health, assistance to households, premium pay, and infrastructure. Infrastructure has a very narrow scope, including clean water, drinking water, sewer and broadband, with a number of rules around broadband investments.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said for a story last week that the town is currently undergoing a study on possible future sidewalk investments, an initiative that residents have been asking for years.
He said this week that officials are going through the steps to determine revenue losses and he’d like to see at least something included in the spending package the town submits. General government services is clearly the bucket with the greatest opportunity to do something such as sidewalks, he said.
Zarnetske said ARPA is designed to move funds quickly and sends money directly to communities, with no application process needed to receive it. There is flexibility within parameters, with both maximum freedom and maximum responsibility, he said.
Getting the spending right, while up to leaders’ discretion, is “a little bit of a trick,” he said. The danger comes in that when a municipality spends in a way that doesn’t conform, the federal government can recapture the funds and the money has to come from somewhere else. Also to be avoided is the embarrassment of being part of a national news story on funds being used in inappropriate ways, he said.
Each of the six allowable spending buckets has its own set of rules, said Zarnetske. Answering a question from Councilor Jim Metivier, he said officials could decide to focus all of Cumberland’s $10.5 million into a limited number of buckets if desired.
On the public health bucket, Zarnetske said the restrictions are tighter this round, meaning money can’t be used for broader costs associated with police and fire operations as previously.
An example of helping businesses would be for town officials to choose industries most impacted by the pandemic, such as the industry favorite fishing for Rhode Island, or the obvious ones such as hospitality, leisure, travel and tourism, and provide direct assistance to those. For instance, cash assistance could be given directly to local hotels that have seen their rooms go empty for much of the past two years, or restaurants and bars. There could also be other types of businesses specific to Cumberland that officials decide are deserving of help, he said, and it could come by way of loans, grants, or in-kind assistance for operations, among others.
On helping households, the focus is meant to be on minority groups or others who have been particularly disadvantaged by the impacts of COVID-19, said Zarnetske.
On premium pay, the money can go to people who have worked in critical services and kept the economy going during the pandemic, such as truck drivers, nursing home workers, farm employees, grocery workers, janitors, sanitation employees, or social service personnel, public or private.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked Zarnetske who typically administers the spending within a community, and he said there are all sorts of options, including the common one of having the Finance Department oversee it or having the mayor or manager’s office run the program. Because ARPA allows up to 10 percent of the total payout to go to program administration, many are hiring an outside consultant or grant manager for three or four years of service, he said.
(3) comments
I am thankful that Mayor Mutter is addressing the sidewalk issue in town. I hope that at the top of the list is Bear Hill Road, which is very narrow, has a lot of pedestrian traffic, but no sidewalks.
We don't even plow our existing sidewalks.
Before putting new one's in how about fixing the ones in Valley Falls on the side streets. Just look out your windows Town Hall.. Lusitana Ave is a lawsuit waiting to happen and it is an eyesore. My tax dollars are just important as other parts of town. It always seems this part of town is never paid attention to.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.