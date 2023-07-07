SMITHFIELD – Smithfield resident shoppers and visitors are invited to join in on the second round of the Smithfield Economic Development Commission’s event “Explore Smithfield,” where customers receive a discount on items at a business for a chance to earn one of the town’s sought-after crystal apples.
Participating businesses will be included on a punch card available for purchase at Town Hall for $15. Shoppers then visit the business, receiving a one-time offer of a price reduction, discount on services, a product giveaway, or other appropriate promotions to receive a punch on the card.
Upon completion of a to-be-determined number of punches, consumers may earn a Smithfield crystal apple found along the town’s hiking trails in last year’s Apple Trails event.
The promotion begins on July 15, and runs for eight weeks until Sept. 15.
If businesses can’t participate in the Exploring Smithfield punch card promotion, they may also become an Exploring Smithfield sponsor. Sponsorship funds are used for advertising, postage, and other necessary supplies for the event.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said in a promotion for the event that the town and EDC are always looking for ways to enhance and promote Smithfield’s business.
The crystal apple promotion began as a successful way to entice travelers to walk the trails in Smithfield searching for palm-sized crystal apples in varying colors. The promotion proved to be so successful that the EDC expanded ways for people to earn apples through the “Exploring Smithfield” program.
Of its success, EDC Vice-Chairperson Linda Conti-Bovis said that not only are people enjoying the scenic trails but they are stopping in Smithfield businesses too.
“The Economic Development Commission is always looking for ways to support our businesses,” she said.
