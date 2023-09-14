SMITHFIELD – More than 1,000 acres of Land Trust property and other Smithfield park and recreational lands may be put into a public trust to protect the land in perpetuity.
During a Sept. 5 meeting, the Town Council heard a presentation from Tom Rogers of the Rhode Island Land Trust Council, who explained new legislation from the General Assembly allowing municipalities to place town-owned land into a public trust.
Rogers said a public trust stems from English common law finding that some resources are so important that the people trust the government to maintain the property. In Rhode Island, he said, that happens often with estuaries and coastal areas.
“It’s a tool to perpetually protect conservation land requiring only a resolution from the Town Council to place those properties in the public trust,” Rogers said.
Some Land Trust properties are protected by third-party easements from entities such as the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management when purchased using federal or state funding.
Much property is likely not protected by easements if land is purchased by the Land Trust or donated, Rogers said. The Smithfield Town Council, which has five members, could sell off any unprotected property with enough votes, he said.
“Every property that’s town-owned that’s not conserved by third-party conservation easement is only three votes away from disaster,” Rogers said.
Rogers said Town Planner Michael Phillips approached the RILTC about putting more than 1,000 acres into a public trust. Town Manager Randy Rossi said the plan is to approach the council with a list of 30 properties to put in public trust at the next meeting.
Town Councilor Michael Iannotti said parks and recreation properties such as Deerfield Park or Camp Shepard, for example, would be added to the list.
Iannotti said the Land Trust has seen a decline in donated properties since the threat of its abolishment.
In 2018, the council strongly opposed a bill in the General Assembly by Smithfield state representatives that would disband the Land Trust.
Former Rep. Thomas Winfield said he put the legislation in at the time because he felt nothing was getting done on the Land Trust, and he inserted improvements to the trust in the bill. Rep. Gregory Costantino co-sponsored the bill at the time and said he questioned some of the deals and suggested a forensic audit.
The Land Trust was not disbanded, but Iannotti said the damage was already done to its credibility.
“These trusts are very important because when people donate property to the Land Trust, they want to know the property they donate is going to be held for that purpose, be held by the Land Trust in perpetuity. Otherwise, they may not want to donate their property,” he said.
He added that for those reasons, the town needs to get extra protection on its “really valuable” resources.
The Land Trust was formed in 1999 with the authority to acquire open space, agricultural lands, groundwater recharge areas, freshwater marshes and watersheds, wildlife habitat, land providing access to or views of lakes and ponds, significant cultural and historic value, and land for future passive and active public recreational use.
The volunteer board is tasked with establishing trails, rest areas and overlooks for Smithfield residents to enjoy, facilitate educational programming for children.
