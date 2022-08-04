CUMBERLAND – Town crews have been on Old Reservoir Road for the past two weeks completing extensive drainage upgrades along the dead-end street, all in hopes of mostly eliminating the chronic flooding that has plagued residents here.
Flooding was a foregone conclusion when Reservoir Road was originally built higher than the side street, leading to a serious dip, and no truly effective drainage system was ever installed, leaving residents to live with the consequences since.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said the work being done now is part of his administration’s goal to simply get things done, similar to how one would cross items off a checklist, instead of just talking about getting them done. These problems have been going on for a long time, he said.
“We promised we’d do something,” he said. “That’s part of our thing here, you’ve got to get some things done.”
He said he doesn’t know if they’re going to be able to fix the longstanding problem of flooding entirely, but it will certainly help the problem.
Public Works Director Joe Duarte said Tuesday that this project is “quite a few years in the making” for this low-lying area.
“Water always goes to the lowest points,” he said. “We’re trying to improve the situation.”
According to Duarte, regular annual storms should not be an issue here anymore, while with more severe storms, “this should help quite a bit.”
Crews this week were leveling the road with crumbled asphalt pending the fall and winter seasons, and once they see how all that works, they would repave the road next winter, said Duarte.
It’s difficult to say exactly how well the measures will work right now because it’s been so dry, he added.
The total cost of this project, which is being done in-house, is about $10,000 to $12,000. That includes creating a series of infiltration basins and infiltration trenches, but doesn’t cover asphalt. The idea right now is drainage systems to push the water into the ground, said Duarte.
“It’s very complicated,” said Duarte.
He acknowledged that there could be an additional better solution in the future, as this system will not adequately handle the most severe storms. Eventually, he said, they could undertake a project to carry water away and deposit it into the Reservoir Road drainage system.
“It’s a good first start,” he said. “Doing nothing is unacceptable. We’re trying to improve the situation, but it’s not the perfect solution.”
The town completed some temporary grading and clearing work earlier this year, but it appeared to do little to address the flooding.
Duarte said they have a bunch of projects going on right now, but wanted to get something significant done here well before winter.
“This is what we can do now,” he said. “The whole situation with the road layout and drainage layout is complicated, there’s no quick fix.”
The idea of trying to raise the roadway is out because all of the driveways are at the current level, he said.
“It’s at the bottom of the bowl,” he said. “It’s not that easy to fix the drainage at the bottom of the bowl.”
