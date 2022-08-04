CUMBERLAND – Town crews have been on Old Reservoir Road for the past two weeks completing extensive drainage upgrades along the dead-end street, all in hopes of mostly eliminating the chronic flooding that has plagued residents here.

Flooding was a foregone conclusion when Reservoir Road was originally built higher than the side street, leading to a serious dip, and no truly effective drainage system was ever installed, leaving residents to live with the consequences since.

