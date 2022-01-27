SCITUATE – Town Councilor Michael Marcello got a couple of sideways looks from some colleagues last week after taking advantage of a little-known provision allowing him to be reimbursed for his eyeglasses.
Town Councilor James Brady, at a meeting last Thursday, Jan. 20, questioned the line item in town expenses, asking about the reimbursement.
“What's this eyeglass reimbursement? What’s that all about?” he asked of the $150 paid to Marcello.
Council members may still be reimbursed for eyeglasses, said Town Clerk Peggy Long, who recalls helping to create the ordinance in the human resources handbook while she served on the board alongside Marcello some 30 years ago. Marcello and Long served on the council together from 1991 to 1998 and again from 2000 to 2001. While both remember adding eyeglasses reimbursements to the handbook as reimbursable, neither could pinpoint the exact year.
Long explained that non-union employees, including council members, can be reimbursed for a pair of eyeglasses once each year, with a prescription, for up to $150. She said when it was made, it was to assist for non-union employees not receiving the same benefits as union employees.
While about 80 percent of town employees are union members, Long said the reimbursement was a way to make employee benefits equal.
Long said the reimbursement has been available to council members for more than 30 years. She then stopped her explanation.
"So Jimmy, do you need eyeglasses?" she asked.
Brady stopped, made a quizzical face, and pulled off his pair of glasses to take a look at them.
“It’s a small benefit, but they do offer it to the council members,” Long said, later adding that submissions for reimbursements need to be in by April.
"I'm all set, nope,” he said.
Brady said he'd never heard of the ordinance before, but does not disagree with it. He said he did not bring it up to get it removed.
The councilman then questioned if he should be reading the handbook to learn of other benefits councilors are entitled to receive.
Marcello responded that the eyeglasses reimbursement is the only one Brady would be entitled to, adding that at the time the reimbursement was put in the handbook, there was some controversy because employees and elected officials were receiving dental, health benefits, and pension without consistency between what members were accepting. He said the council removed all other benefits for non-union employees, and the eyeglasses benefit was the only benefit that remained.
“I guess at the time we had a short-sighted council, I don't know,” Marcello said.
He added that other than the glasses, the pay and the pleasure of serving are the only benefits councilors receive. Councilors no longer receive a pension, Marcello said.
Marcello is a partner at the law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and the solicitor in East Providence.
Alicia Ann Kelley, of the Human Resource Committee, said if the council does not approve of the reimbursement policy, members have the authority to remove it from the employee handbook.
Kelley said the reimbursement is a strange one in her opinion. She said if people need eye care, they can get eye insurance.
“I hope you take a look, I know Gary (Grande) and Abbie (Groves) and I are on that committee, to really try to modernize the employee handbook,” Kelley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.