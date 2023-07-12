NORTH PROVIDENCE – A collection of buildings at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, long seen as a blighted eyesore, should get a visit from demolition crews soon, says Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The mayor said he spoke with someone from Bilray Corp., the company charged with doing the demolition, and was told that they only need to obtain one more permit to proceed.
Because this proposed project has drawn on so long, said Lombardi, there’s now some bank involvement.
The site has a bit of contamination on it, said the mayor, and along with the demolition, will receive a cleanup.
To try to visualize what the corner could be right now is a bit difficult with all the clutter of buildings and dumpsters, he said, and it’s expected to become much more desirable “once everything’s cleaned out, and you can see it.”
The North Providence Breeze reported in March that town officials had ordered the owners of the property to level its structures or face having the town do it for them.
Lombardi said in March that officials were anticipating a Chase Bank to be developed instead of the previous plan for a new gas station, but he said this week that the bank proposal is now off.
The mayor said in March that Chase Bank representatives were making the case that the property cleanup was the responsibility of owners K Brothers LLC, and that company is who they were taking to North Providence Municipal Court to get the property, first built in 1935, cleaned up.
The entire property is now fenced off with padlocks after Lombardi previously said that the vacant buildings at the back of the property, which once housed a number of shops, were attracting some homeless people for overnight stays. The Gulf convenience, which had stayed open long after the gas pumps were shut down, is also now closed.
The Breeze reported on Jan. 4 that a new proposal was likely for 1700 Mineral Spring Ave., replacing the proposal for a new convenience store and gas station. That gas station idea was shut down amid growing competition from an increasing number of such facilities nearby.
