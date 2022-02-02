PAWTUCKET – A formal hearing on the liquor license for Fab City Cigar Lounge is scheduled for Feb. 9, as the Newport Avenue establishment remains closed during an ongoing investigation by the Pawtucket Police Department’s Major Crime Unit into a homicide there.
The City Council’s Board of License Commissioners, at an emergency session Jan. 25, voted to approve an agreement suspending licenses and temporarily closing down Fab City, where two men were shot a day earlier, pending an investigation.
With the help of the Rhode Island State Violent Fugitive Task Force, police arrested Providence man Trequan Baker, 29, in the homicide of Qudus Kafo and shooting of Bruno Vaz, who were found on the ground outside the bar after being shot.
Baker was arraigned last week on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a gun during a commission of a crime, resulting in death, discharging a gun during the commission of a crime of violence, resulting in bodily injury, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a license.
According to Capt. David Holden, Kafo and Vaz were involved in several altercations and arguments at the establishment before the shooting took place, with security and staff having to break up two groups.
License plate-reading cameras from Flock Safety were used to identify Baker’s vehicle as he was driving in Cranston. Until recently, Pawtucket was using the same cameras as part of a multi-community pilot program, but they have been off until further discussions between the City Council and police occur on what officials in Mayor Donald Grebien’s administration have described as “an essential public safety tool.”
Police thanked Cranston police for their help in using the Flock Safety system.
As police investigate the killing at Fab City, officers this week also responded to another shooting death a little more than a half-mile away on Carnation Street on Sunday. At around 7:45 p.m., police and rescue responded to the area of the 100 block where a victim, identified as Jovani Velez, 28, of Cumberland, had been shot. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive. Detectives are also investigating that case, asking anyone with information to call 401-727-9100, extensions 761 or 760.
Kafo was being remembered as someone who always lit up a room with his loud greetings and impromptu dancing.
School Committee member Stephen Larbi said he knew Kafo since elementary school, always looking up to him.
“I wished to be as cool as he was, wished to fill the room up with joy the way he did,” he said. “He always looked out and wanted the best for me. I was one of the many younger kids in the neighborhood who saw Qudus as an older cousin. Someone who you knew would always have your back regardless of the situation. He meant so much to our community and even more to his family. This really hurts and I pray for all of us who have been blessed to know him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.