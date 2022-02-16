PAWTUCKET – A state officer will decide whether Pawtucket officials’ revocation of a liquor license at Fab City Cigar Lounge was proper.
Catherine Warren, hearing officer with the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, heard arguments from attorneys for Fab City and the city during a virtual hearing Monday afternoon, and was expected to rule on a request for a temporary stay of revocation sometime this week. She noted that the decision will not indicate how she’ll rule on the larger decision.
Fab City attorneys Mark Welch and Christopher Mulhearn eviscerated a Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners decision last week to effectively shut down the business by taking away its liquor license, saying there was no evidence presented during proceedings that staff was maintaining a disorderly house and allowed a fight inside to spill outside, where Trequan Baker allegedly shot and killed Qudus Kafo and shot Bruno Vaz.
There were plenty of questions Monday about the city’s decision to limit viewing of the surveillance video from the scene, with Welch saying he wanted his client to be able to see the extended version of the video.
City Solicitor Frank Milos said he’d already informed his client, the city, that there will need to be full disclosure of the video showing events from all angles. The city had decided against showing the full video out of concern about the ongoing investigation and faces of patrons being seen before they gave statements.
Warren said she expects this case will ultimately hinge on what the video shows.
Welch said the version of events he witnessed on video differed sharply from what Pawtucket Police Capt. David Holden testified to, saying Baker was actually trying to defuse tensions and clear people out of the club, so he could more easily do what he went there to do, which was to shoot the victims.
Mulhearn said this was similar to a kamikaze pilot who would not be deterred from what he came to do, no matter what anyone did. The city is basing its decision on the larger issue of society’s general lack of regard for human life, he said.
As Welch recalls from his viewing, Baker was standing at the bar and watching a confrontation between other people, a key point of dispute with Holden’s version of events, as the city’s basis for revoking the license is that there was a nexus between what happened inside the club and what transpired outside, where Baker was seen shooting Kafo and Vaz. Welch said he doesn’t recall seeing a claimed bump between Kafo and Baker in Fab City, but Milos said he does recall seeing that confrontation.
Both Milos and Welch agreed that Vaz came in and out of the club several times over the course of what transpired late on Jan. 23 and early Jan. 24. They also agreed that there was no brawl or fistfight inside the club, but Milos said simple action should have been taken to potentially avoid loss of life, and there’s no need to prove a brawl to show a causal nexus. The city’s contention is that a simple call from management to police should have been made.
Fab City attorneys slammed Mayor Donald Grebien’s decision to write a letter to Warren asking her to support the city’s decision to revoke the license, the mayor stating there have been numerous incidents of violence and violations there and urging her to allow the city to keep the business closed for the safety of residents.
Mulhearn said the letter was advanced to taint the proceedings or improperly influence them. He stated, and Milos agreed, that there have been no prior violations, fines or sanctions here. They also disputed claims that there have been 150 calls for service to the club since 2019.
If Warren does grant the stay, city officials are asking for conditions to be put in place, including closing at midnight and implementation of a 2-person police detail for four hours nightly. Asked by Warren for his counter suggestion, Mulhearn said Monday that a one-person police detail on Fridays and Saturdays might be more appropriate and not make operation of the establishment untenable financially.
Jonathan Flynn, neighbor of Fab City, disputed attorneys’ claims of a lack of serious problems at the club, citing a 2020 Breeze story where owners admitted to problems there after reports of multiple fights breaking out inside. At the city hearing last week, he said the double shooting was as predictable as it was tragic, and said Fab City should be shuttered for what it’s done to the neighborhood.
The city ultimately decided previously, at Council President David Moran’s proposing, to institute a police detail in the area of Fab City after previous incidents of violence in the area of the club, but that detail was never tied directly to Fab City’s operation.
Board of License Commissioners member Terry Mercer last week said he wished there was more concrete evidence against Fab City staff in the Jan. 24 shooting, but ultimately trusted Holden’s version of events and said there was ample opportunity to restore order. He later told The Breeze he couldn’t understand why council members couldn’t be shown the whole video.
The council at a Feb. 9 hearing voted 8-1, with Councilor Clovis Gregor voting no, to revoke the license, saying they need to hold business owners to a high standard while protecting citizens.
Mercer later said he had no qualms with Gregor voting no based on the circumstances, saying there was frustration from the council about not getting to see the video.
Moran said there’s a lot to debate here, but one thing that can’t be argued about is that someone lost their life and someone else was critically injured. License holders are accountable for what happens inside and outside their establishments, he said, and Fab City staff should have been proactive instead of laying back.
Moran and others said they felt there was a connection between what happened inside and the shooting outside.
If Warren does ultimately decide to overturn the local decision and allow Fab City to reopen, Moran said last week, he will be “extremely disappointed and disgusted,” and any further violence would be on DBR’s shoulders.
Warren disputed that assertion Monday, saying her decision is only on the liquor license and not whether Fab City could remain open with its other licenses.
