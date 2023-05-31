CRANSTON – There are two new individual high school golf champions this year, with Moses Brown freshman and Smithfield resident Adriana Eaton taking the girls' title by shooting a two-day, 36-hole total of 150, and Narragansett senior Sebastian Carlsson firing a 137 to ruin La Salle Academy junior and Cumberland native Max Jackson's bid for three straight boys' championships.
"I'm excited," Eaton said after clinching the championship. "I don't think it's fully sunken in yet. I'm proud of myself because I was coming into this tournament just trying to put a low score for my team and it ended up with me winning the girls' championship."
For the first time, the Interscholastic League decided to hold the boys and girls championships at the same time at Cranston Country Club. Usually, the girls play a one-day, 18-hole title match a week earlier at Warwick Country Club, but this week, the girls competed on Tuesday and Wednesday with the boys.
Last year in the girls' match, Moses Brown junior Kylie Eaton was a favorite, but would fall to fourth place as La Salle freshman Olivia Williams won with a 76. This year, she not only wanted to do well for her team, who was competing for a state title, but also do better than her freshman sister, Adriana.
"It's hard because I'm one of the captains of the team, so I talked to the team yesterday and today and told Adri, 'we need stuff from you,' but at the same time, I didn't need her to play that well," Kylie said. "It is what it is. It's hard, but it's also really fun to be on the same team and compete together."
In the end, Moses Brown placed fifth in the team standings and Kylie finished in fourth again. Adriana shot a 73 on Tuesday and 77 on Wednesday, while Kylie shot back-to-back 78s for a total of 156.
"Same number, but it felt better; I just didn't finish strong today," Kylie said. "I bogeyed the last holes."
While Kylie's strokes were adding up, Adriana tried to stay within herself and focus on her game.
"I just have to stay calm because I know that she can always post a good score," she said of her sister.
After Adriana finished her round on Wednesday, she had to wait for three other girls involved in the championship bid to finish. After Kylie ended her round, Barrington's Lily Dessel, who took second last season, finished in third by shooting a 155. The rest was up to Williams, but she came up just short with a 152.
"I didn't really realize it until after my rounds, but Olivia eagled (hole) 17, so I thought if she eagled 18, she's right back in it," Adriana said. "I really never knew that I won it."
She added, "I'm proud of myself. I know that I've worked on my game a lot, so I'm happy that I could win this."
While Kylie's high school golf career is ending, she still has summer tournaments, while Adriana has three more full high school years to compete.
"I thought she put up a good fight," Adriana said of Kylie. "I just had my 'A' game and she didn't have the best day."
"It definitely wasn't the ending that I wanted whatsoever," Kylie added. "I didn't have my best stuff for any state (tournament) that I've played in, which is annoying. But at least my sister won. That's something positive to take away from today, but I just didn't have my 'A' or 'B' game at all."
On the boys' side, Jackson was going for his three-peat, but things did not go as planned, as Carlsson had the match of his life. He shot a 70 on Tuesday and topped that Wednesday with a 67. Jackson, on the other hand, shot a 146 and was part of a four-way tie for third place.
But Jackson still had a reason to celebrate, as the Rams took home the team championship by shooting a 293 that was 11 shots better than Barrington.
"I got carried by my team," Jackson said. "They played their hearts out and Connor Paradise shot 74 yesterday – that's unbelievable. Joey (Earley) shot even (par) today, and Liv shot I think three-over. It's so special."
Jackson shot a 75 on day one and a 71 on day two. He said he does not play differently between competing as a team or an individual, but on the back nine, he said he could play a little safer as he knew he wasn't catching Carlsson.
"I definitely didn't play the way I wanted to," he said. "Yesterday was just a rough start. Out of 28 possible fairways, I hit five of them. That's just not going to get it done out here."
After back-to-back individual championships, Jackson said he trained a little differently last winter and got caught up with catching speed and hitting the ball further.
"I think I'm going to resort back to what was working the last couple years because obviously that worked better," he said. "It happens to everyone. There's ebbs and flows."
He added he will take a couple of days off before getting ready to compete throughout the summer.
Finishing in a three-way tie for seventh place was Cumberland High senior Jonny Walsh, who shot a 74 on Tuesday and a 75 on Thursday to end up with a 149. St. Raphael Academy junior Nicholas Emery also ended up in a three-way tie for 11th place by shooting a 152 that included a solid round of 72 on Wednesday.
Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Bryce Garthee also shot a 154 that included a 76 on the opening day. His score helped the Mounties place ninth in the team standings. Mount had won the North Division title this season by posting a 14-0 record for the first time in 10 years.
