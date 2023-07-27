NORTH SMITHFIELD – Face First of North Smithfield has expanded and will have new offices down the road from its original location.
Owner Jane Freitas told The Breeze she opened Face First in 2021 on Eddie Dowling Highway after being a family nurse practitioner for more than 20 years. Freitas is certified in the use of dermal fillers and cosmetic botulinum.
In the beginning, she said, it was just her at the practice until she added a full-time receptionist and a full-time esthetician.
Face First offers dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, facials and anti-aging treatments to clients. Freitas, who has lived in North Smithfield her whole life, said she wanted to open a business where it all started.
In the first full year they were open, Freitas said she and her team did eight times the sales they expected, and this year, are expected to double the volume of sales from last year, which definitely also influenced the move due to their expanding business.
“The space was starting to get smaller,” she said.
Freitas said that they’ve had the new space for about a month and have been painting, cleaning, and putting together new furniture while also wrapping things up at the old location.
The new space, which is exactly 2.3 miles down the road, is located at 501 Great Road, Unit 105. According to Freitas, the move will take place this weekend, but they will start seeing clients again at the new location on Aug. 1.
Freitas said the move will also help the business be able to provide additional services, which she said she is looking forward to offering.
