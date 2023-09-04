WOONSOCKET – Most area residents who showed up for a “mix and mingle” event with Congressional District 1 candidates at the Millrace Kitchen event center said they gained a new perspective about certain candidates by meeting them in person that they couldn't get through glossy mailers or prepared remarks on a debate stage.
Voters at the CD1 Mix and Mingle event sponsored by The Valley Breeze and WNRI radio were able to ask their own questions and make their own evaluations on the candidates as people based on how their interactions went.
Some said their opinions of certain candidates were unchanged, but others said they had something to think about after the evening.
Jeanne Michon, who runs city-based New Beginnings, said she was impressed by Providence City Councilor John Goncalves, a Democrat, after knowing little about him coming into the event.
“Every point that I asked, he had an answer for,” she said.
Michon wouldn't say who she's supporting in the Sept. 5 primary among the dozen or so candidates on the ballot, but said Goncalves “swayed the needle” for her, articulating well what he's done for his neighborhood and connecting with her on her own goals for her neighborhood.
City resident Lorraine Fontaine said she really enjoyed her first-ever conversation with Democrat Gabe Amo, saying “he's not a newcomer,” and after talking with him, she feels he has the experience she feels the winning candidate needs to have to represent the city and state well.
Cumberland Town Councilor Jim Metivier said he loved the format of the event, choosing to mill about and observe rather than engaging in lengthy one-on-one conversations.
“There are no canned speeches,” he said. “This is great.”
Almost all candidates either showed up or sent a representative on their behalf, though Spencer Dickinson said he got lost driving to Woonsocket and arrived after most everyone had left.
Cumberland resident and Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative member Paul Alan White agreed with Metivier on the format, saying, “I hear this, I hear that” about certain candidates, but he likes “to know for myself what's going on.”
White, who said he was still undecided on the race, told The Breeze he was particularly impressed with Democrat Stephanie Beauté and how she really seemed to have her message down and was so organized in what she wanted to say.
On the Republican side, White said he was impressed with Terri Flynn.
Several attendees said they found Democrat Sandra Cano to be very likable.
White, a former 25-year police officer in Hartford, Conn., said he's seen his share of violence, but the current climate is far beyond anything he saw during his career. He said he's tired of politicians doing so little about guns getting into the wrong hands, saying he believes every gun sale should come only after an inspection of the National Crime Information Center, or NCIC.
Steve Gouin, a California transplant to Woonsocket, said he came because he wanted to hear real answers to concerns on a range of issues, including national security, foreign policy, housing and climate change, and he's sick and tired of the same old politicians. Gouin had conversations with several candidates, saying he found Democrats Aaron Regunberg and Walter Berbrick had great things to say in response to his questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.