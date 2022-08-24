Party in Gillen Plat
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, center, with some of the residents of Gillen Plat at a neighborhood party.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The first Gillen Plat Block Party, born from a Facebook community group, was a “great success,” said District 2 Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, with so many neighbors able to get together to meet each other in real life.

Famiglietti said he and other members of a Gillen Plat neighbors group on Facebook got together on the social platform to talk about coming together for a block party. They picked a day, Aug. 13, landed on a centralized location, and created an online invitation.

