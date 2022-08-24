NORTH PROVIDENCE – The first Gillen Plat Block Party, born from a Facebook community group, was a “great success,” said District 2 Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, with so many neighbors able to get together to meet each other in real life.
Famiglietti said he and other members of a Gillen Plat neighbors group on Facebook got together on the social platform to talk about coming together for a block party. They picked a day, Aug. 13, landed on a centralized location, and created an online invitation.
This particular group is typically quite civil, said Famiglietti, with neighbors helping neighbors, so the in-person event didn’t bring awkward interactions. Members typically use the page to ask for help, such as when he recently loaned a wheelbarrow to someone in response to their request, and for alerts such as that a coyote was spotted.
At the Aug. 13 event, residents, wearing name tags to introduce each other, came for food and yard games from 1 to 4 p.m., but they said there was really more sitting and talking than anything.
Famiglietti said the Gillen Plat is ideal for an event such as this with the way it’s laid out in a grid, and they’re now looking at perhaps holding more similar get-togethers on a more frequent basis. One idea is for a safe pre-Halloween event where they close the block off and set up tables to hand out candy to the children in the neighborhood.
North Providence continues to grow in population, said Famiglietti, which is great, but it also can impact the sense of community here. He’s encouraging other residents to reach out to their particular council representatives about the possibility of starting similar neighborhood get-togethers.
Familgietti said Mayor Charles Lombardi was very helpful in sending the Department of Public Works to clean up the area prior to the event, and Rep. Arthur Corvese and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, when they heard about the event, contributed the food and utensils.
