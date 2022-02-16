PAWTUCKET – Faces of Ireland, the popular precursor to the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade, returns to the Celtic Pub, 755 Broadway, this Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Come for food, music, raffles, pipers, prizes, and, of course, the contest where the crowd chooses the best Irish face for both the men and women by the volume of its applause. The Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipe and Drum will be returning with its music.
Organizer Tom Rogers said it will be great to have everyone back together again for both the Faces of Ireland and the March 5 parade, as it was tough to be apart when it was called off last year.
Also back as part of the parade event is the post-parade party at the Pawtucket Armory on Exchange Street, said Rogers.
The parade itself will start at noon on March 5 and run along the same route as in previous years, starting on Division Street near McCoy Stadium, turning right on South Bend Street, left on Walcott Street, then down into the city to City Hall on Roosevelt Avenue.
The after party will include food from local restaurants, music, and a beer garden. Admission is $2, and patrons also pay for their beer.
Rogers said they expect a large crowd of people looking to blow off steam after a couple of tough years. Hopefully it will be a decent day, he said, but it’s an excellent way for people to get out and a great tradition either way.
This year’s grand marshal for the parade is Pawtucket teacher and former guidance counselor Patricia Murray, a longtime member of the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. A grand marshal’s dinner will be held the evening before the parade at Murphy’s Law.
