CUMBERLAND – Leaders at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy High School say they’re confident that they’ll be able to make the revisions needed to make their plan for a school expansion off Broad Street in Cumberland acceptable to officials.
At a March 30 Planning Board public informational meeting, Town Planner Glenn Modica recommended against approval of a master plan for the two-story 13,770-square-foot building expansion with associated parking and traffic circulation at 65 Macondray St., citing strong concerns over existing and future traffic.
The matter will be heard again on April 27.
“We will continue to revise our plans to better address the concerns that have been raised,” said Jeremy Chiappetta, CEO and superintendent at the charter high school serving students from Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls, in a statement to The Breeze. “We intend to show that we are dramatically improving the status quo, and I believe that ultimately people will support this project.”
VHB, a company hired to conduct a peer review of Pare Engineering’s traffic study, previously agreed with the Planning Department’s decision that the study did not address the town’s concerns, particularly on traffic circulation in and around the site.
A first addendum was deemed to have failed to address deficiencies, but a second addendum showed a circulation plan that had been revised in several ways, and planners deemed the application complete on March 2.
Modica cited past differences between what was promised by the school related to parking and circulation and what actually transpired, including student and staff parking on Maple and Winter Streets, “haphazard” drop-off and pickup of students, including drive-by pickups, and buses blocking traffic due to inadequate lane lengths.
Modica said a 2016 approval of construction of the high school was based on a representation of 330 students for grades 9-12, but 350 students were enrolled as of 2018-2019 and enrollment has steadily risen since. He said during the current master plan process, staff has been advised that current enrollment is a matter of interpretation and that building capacity is 700-plus students.
The mention of current capacity of more than 700 gives planners pause, said Modica.
“The suggestion that the school is not fully occupied and will only get larger begs the question: What is the potential student enrollment capacity at the high school?” he said. BVP states that 550 students are proposed, but given the fact that enrollment of 330 has been exceeded, it’s possible that number could also be surpassed, he said, and BVP has reported to the Rhode Island Department of Education that enrollment at the high school will be 562 by 2027.
“When an applicant keeps moving the goal posts on enrollment, it’s possible that a traffic study may not reflect future conditions,” he said.
Attorney Michael Kelly, speaking for BVP, repeatedly objected to Modica’s strong comments against the proposal, saying they went beyond a department recommendation. On enrollment, he said BVP did not know years ago how demand would increase for their school.
Town attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said she disagreed on Kelly's opposition to Modica's comments, saying the planner's testimony was appropriate and it doesn’t matter whether he’s a traffic expert or not, as anyone can testify for or against the project based on their observations.
The school’s current charter caps enrollment at all BVP schools at 2,360, Modica said, and current enrollment is 2,140 students, but that cap could always be changed in the future.
Planning Board Chairman David Coutu said no one on the board is against the school, but there are real concerns on traffic flow. He said he doesn’t remember ever hearing a higher enrollment figure than 550, and they were never told years ago that enrollment would jump from 330 to 550.
Head of School Josh Falk responded that they’re following the same model they always have been, saying this proposal was designed to alleviate long-time concerns from the town. He said they remain open to address any concerns through changed processes, including staggered arrival and dismissal.
Falk said anyone can reach out to him with their concerns at any time. He said he regularly monitors what’s transpiring outside the school, and though there are brief windows of heavy traffic, he hasn’t seen the issues with school staff and students not following rules.
Chiappetta said in his statement this week that the school first proposed an addition In 2018.
“At that time, the Department of Planning advised us to acquire additional land in order to fully comply with zoning requirements, which we did by purchasing property adjacent to our high school,” he said. “In February of 2021, we met with the Department of Planning and they commended our real estate acquisition and confirmed that the proposed addition to our high school would comply with the town of Cumberland’s zoning ordinance.”
Now, he said, that same department opposes this project, one that would add substantial parking and off-street queuing as the solution to the concerns that have been raised.
“Ultimately, we are very hopeful that we can work with the town to devise a solution that is a win for everyone, especially the young people that are counting on us to prepare them for college and the world beyond,” he said.
Modica said during last week’s meeting that the current traffic situation has degenerated to long lines of idling parent vehicles wrapping around several blocks and into Broad Street waiting for afternoon dismissal, with drop-off and pickup happening at multiple locations instead of the single location originally proposed.
“No matter how good a plan may appear on paper, the successful excecution of the plan depends on enforcement,” said Modica in his analysis of the proposal.
A traffic management plan proposes using eight traffic monitors at various locations to direct and enforce traffic, but those people have no enforcement authority, said Modica, meaning the current situation is likely to continue.
He said town staff have also counted far fewer students taking the bus than cited in the traffic study, meaning more cars on the street. Several promised changes to enhance traffic flow in 2016 have not been implemented, he said, and there is opportunity for the school to make changes to be a better neighbor. This plan, he said, “doesn’t appear to be very neighborly,” and already intense traffic conditions will only intensify.
BVP High School is not the sole contributor to traffic issues on Broad Street, said Modica, with four schools welcoming and dismissing students within a half-mile stretch.
The expansion plan is not consistent with the town’s multi-part plan to enhance the area and bring new economic life here, said Modica. Traffic continues to hurt local businesses in Valley Falls, and the town hasn’t seen economic improvement since completion of the high school in 2017. The traffic plan is “untenable and unenforceable,” he said, and will only make an already chaotic situation worse.
Conversion of a blighted lot purchased by BVP to accommodate parking does not represent a tangible economic benefit, Modica said.
The town doesn’t expect a school such as BVP to be an economic driver, he clarified, and it supports its overall mission to deliver a great education to underserved student populations.
Modica said data should have informed the design of the parking lot, not the other way around. He said it appears the applicant is trying to force the data into a pre-conceived design.
“Increasing traffic without a viable and enforceable plan to manage that traffic will foist disorder on neighborhood residents and businesses, diminish public safety, and compromise the town’s initiatives to improve the character of Valley Falls,” he said. “The Planning Department finds the master plan proposal is anathema to and inconsistent with the goals and purposes of the comprehensive plan.”
Board members seemed to agree with Modica’s assertions.
According to the planning recommendation, if the applicant is allowed to revise the plan, they should reduce the size of the addition and/or the future increase in student enrollment, stagger arrival and dismissal times at all schools in the area, allow carpool incentives and other parking options, provide incentives to ride buses, alter bus routes, and offer free RIPTA bus passes, among others. BVP should also amend its charter to require Town Council approval if the school proposed an enrollment greater than 550 students.
Kelly said the applicant had only received the extensive staff report days before the March 30 meeting, and hadn’t had time to respond to all concerns.
He described the situation of Pare’s traffic engineer being prohibited from talking to VHB as “extremely unusual,” saying many issues could have been worked out, but Morris Salvatore said VHB felt they could not present independently if this wasn’t the arrangement.
Kelly noted that bus ridership is down right now due to COVID, but officials expect those numbers to rise again.
He said town officials have been aware of the growing student population for some time, as it was described to them back in 2018.
The proposed location of the new parking lot has been a complete mess as a blighted property, he said, and converting it will mean a big improvement to the area.
On crossing guards not having enforcement authority, Kelly said he sees similar employees directing traffic at other schools all the time.
Kelly asked Falk to address Modica’s assertion of more than 400 students attending the high school, rather than the 360 he said are going there daily. Falk then said the number is closer to 390 currently based on who is actually in school on a given day.
Kelly said they have no problem with a condition capping enrollment at 550 students at the high school.
Neighboring resident Brian Loureiro last week testified that he’s in favor of adding the new parking lot, but not of expanding the high school, citing concerns on heavy traffic.
