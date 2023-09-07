LINCOLN – Representatives for Fairgrounds Subdivision, a proposed 10-home housing development, have submitted a road abandonment request to the town.
The portion of the road requested to be abandoned would be at the end of a cul-de-sac on Kendall Drive, near Bally’s Twin River Casino off Old Louisquisset Pike, just before Cobble Hill Road.
The land was previously used for dog kennels when the casino property offered greyhound racing.
Initially, We Dig Investments LLC, the developer, hoped to provide access from the casino, but the town requires permanent access to be provided from a public road.
Last February, We Dig Investments proposed abandoning Paul Street, which is a paper street, but there wasn’t enough room to install a roadway there that would meet the town’s regulations.
They soon opted out of abandoning Paul Street and slightly reduced the lot sizes.
Now, they are asking the town to abandon a small portion of the cul-de-sac on Kendall Drive.
Town Planner Joshua Berry said road abandonments aren’t a rarity, and that “it’s normal to have one or two a year.”
With this request in particular, Berry said, it makes sense for the town to abandon the portion of road, since it’s a cul-de-sac. If it remains a town property, Berry said it would “make for a disorderly roadway.”
The Planning Board granted preliminary plan approval, and during an Aug. 23 meeting, forwarded a positive recommendation to the Town Council to approve the abandonment of the road.
Berry told The Breeze that the developer has removed the pavement and restored the area to be abandoned.
“Therefore, there is no real purpose for the town to want to retain the right-of-way, so it is very unlikely that the abandonment gets denied,” he said.
If the town agrees to abandon the road, the section of the road abandoned will be made part of the surrounding property.
The plan then changed to be 13 evenly divided parcels of land, with one existing home already on the lot. After deciding the 13 parcels would make for “awkward-shaped lots,” developers landed on 10 parcels.
The final plan is for the subdivision to consist of nine new single family homes and one already existing home, none of which will be affordable housing. Instead, We Dig Investments LLC has opted to take the fee-in-lieu option.
Berry said developers must bond any remaining required improvements, and then submit for final plan approval.
