LINCOLN – Talks between the town of Lincoln and the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy are in motion again.
Blackstone Valley Prep has leased the former Fairlawn Elementary School building at 3 Fairlawn Way since 2012, and is in the third year of a 10-year lease agreement with the town.
BVP discussed buying the building last year, but those discussions were ultimately put on hold last spring. Town Council President Keith Macksoud told The Breeze at the time that the town was not able to agree to terms on the sale of the property at that time, but that the sale wasn’t completely off the table.
The council recently began meeting in executive session to discuss the “potential sale of town property.” There’s a special meeting scheduled for tonight, Feb. 10, to be held in closed session, to discuss and take action on the sale.
Jeremy Chiappetta, CEO and superintendent of BVP, told The Breeze this week that the school is hoping to be able to come to an agreement “that is ultimately in the best interests of both the town of Lincoln and the scholars at BVP.”
“While there are still many steps to climb before this transaction is finalized, including further due diligence, board and governmental approvals, and financing, we are excited about the possibility of making Fairlawn a forever home for BVP,” he continued, adding:
“The Fairlawn School has been an incredible home for BVP for the past several years, we have made significant financial investments in the site to improve it, and the town of Lincoln has been and continues to be a tremendous partner,” said Chiappetta.
The building was home to Fairlawn Elementary School until it closed in 2009. The property was leased to the Central Falls School Department before the town took over custody of the building in 2010, two years before BVP moved in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.