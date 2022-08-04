CUMBERLAND – Through ups and downs, beautiful festival weekends and gut-wrenching rainouts, CumberlandFest has known a key constant: the sponsors that have steadfastly supported this local favorite.
CumberlandFest would not exist without the financial support of these faithful sponsors in the business community, say organizers. CumberlandFest offers sponsorship levels from friend to platinum, at price points ranging from $500 to $7,500 in recognition of the range of giving capacity of small and large companies.
“We realize that not all companies have the resources to be gold sponsors,” says Alan Neville, marketing chairperson for CumberlandFest. “But we are happy to report that an array of companies supporting us at various levels has made this year’s sponsorship campaign the most successful in recent memory.”
There are so many faithful financial and in-kind sponsors for CumberlandFest, said Neville. The average sponsorship level is $23,000, but the event has now broken $24,000 this year, which is the best they’ve done in recent memory, he said. The two additional friend-level sponsors to push them over the top were the BETA Group, Inc. and PARE Corporation, which both do a lot of work for the town and at Diamond Hill Park. They are also attributing a silver-level sponsorship to McT’s Tavern for its in-kind contributions to the success of the Beer & Wine tent.
Among this year’s sponsors are Navigant Credit Union, a long-term sponsor of the event. The company raised its contribution level from silver to gold this year and views its sponsorship as an extension of its commitment to the communities it serves.
“It’s all about good corporate citizenship, said NCU Senior Vice President of Marketing Tim Draper. “CumberlandFest is a great event that brings together people from all over northern Rhode Island, and we are pleased to be part of it. Equally important, we’re aligned with the Cumberland Youth Activities Council in our commitment to support wholesome activities that benefit the young people in our area.”
Another gold sponsor this year is J.H. Lynch & Sons. The company believes strongly that businesses should be supportive of the communities they serve, and has long been involved in philanthropic causes.
“We have been a sponsor of CumberlandFest throughout its history,” said David Lynch. “It’s a great event that brings the community together to enjoy some summer fun while raising money for youth activities, which we support. We hope with our support and that of other like-minded businesses, this year’s CumberlandFest will be a financially successful event.”
And it’s not just about financial gifts, Neville said, but also about the critical in-kind services offered by companies. For example, Durham School Services provides free shuttle bus transportation from satellite parking lots on Saturday and Sunday nights when overflow crowds exceed the capacity of the Diamond Hill Park lots, while Eastland Electric powers up the park for the big event.
“I began volunteering at CumberlandFest more than 30 years ago when I was coaching little league and softball,” said Eastland owner Tom Miller. “We, among other youth sports programs, benefited from the financial proceeds of the event,’’ he said. Miller soon also realized that the resources of his company could be put to good use as well, and for decades, his Eastland team has set up the electrical service at Diamond Hill Park, ensuring the energy is available to illuminate the park, power the carnival rides and service the food concessions. Eastland employee Dave Stavros serves on the CumberlandFest Steering Committee.
Neville said the value of what Eastland Electric brings in in-kind services is probably greater than any financial contributors.
“Without them we’d be sunk,” he said.
A new sponsor this year is The Washington Trust Company. Washington Trust, the nation’s oldest community bank, is expanding its northern Rhode Island footprint by opening a branch at 1900 Mendon Road in Cumberland. Crystal Thompson, of North Smithfield, assistant vice president and branch manager of the new Cumberland branch, stated, “We’re excited to serve as a gold sponsor for CumberlandFest and look forward to meeting our new neighbors throughout the weekend. Our new branch will open in early August and we invite everyone to join us during our grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.”
No one can deny that Dave’s Marketplace represents the heartbeat of Cumberland, said Neville. More than just a food store, it is a place to greet friends while one shops. The company, a silver sponsor, has been supporting CumberlandFest for many years.
“We consistently support causes that benefit the youth of the communities we serve,” said Human Resources Director Renee Hughes. “CumberlandFest offers the perfect vehicle for our giving.” Neville reports that employees of the Dave’s Cumberland store are among those volunteering at this year’s event.
Neville said they have not asked in-kind sponsors to provide detailed accounting of the value of their in-kind services, but have pegged companies into levels based upon their judgment of the value of their effort. Eastland Electric is a key in-kind sponsor for the work it does on the park itself, he said, while The Breeze is very helpful on getting the word out about the festival through stories and donated ad space. J. H. Lynch, in addition to consistently providing a generous financial gift, also provides light towers for the parking lot and grounds, Neville said, which they would otherwise be required to rent.
“My guess would be that the aggregate value of in-kind contributions would easily exceed $10,000,” he said.
Here is a complete list of CumberlandFest 2022 business community sponsors:
Gold:
Eastland Electric
J. H. Lynch & Sons
Navigant Credit Union
The Washington Trust Company
Silver:
Dave’s Marketplace
Dean Warehouse
Durham School Services
Milton CAT
McT’s Tavern
Stanley Tree Service
The Valley Breeze
Bronze:
Macari Family Foundation
Pop’s Liquors
Friend:
Cumberland UPS Store
Depault Hardware
Dr. Day Care Learning Center
Hope Global
The Okonite Company
Swissline Precision, LLC
Valley Floor Covering, Inc
