CENTRAL FALLS - The Wyatt Detention Facility has announced the graduation of its 49th class of graduates from its Correctional Officer Training Academy in Central Falls. The ceremony, which took place on Sept. 3, celebrated 23 new correctional officers from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Joslyn Falcone, of North Providence, was among the new officers who successfully completed an eight-week training program in prison management and facilitation in alignment with WDF’s policies and procedures.
Several awards were presented during the ceremony, including the Instructor’s Award presented to both Maria Nobre of Central Falls, and Daylue Goah of Pawtucket; and the Peer Award presented to Mark Carrara of Cranston who was also the 49th Class Leader.
