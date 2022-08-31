PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that fall paving will begin this month. After completing 4.5 miles in the spring, the city will be repaving another 1.87 miles in the fall, bringing the total of repaved roads to 137 miles, or approximately 80 percent of all city streets, since 2011.
“The city continues to make significant progress in providing better roads for our residents and businesses,” said Grebien in a release. “We thank the residents who have supported the bond initiatives that continue to make increasing our quality of life possible. We also thank the community for your patience throughout the construction process.”
The city has invested approximately $19 million in improving the streets since 2011, most recently using a $5 million bond approved by voters in 2018. A bond referendum question for $3 million in repaving to be used in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 will be in front of voters in the November election
The city asks that residents and visitors please observe parking restrictions so crews can efficiently do the work and minimize the impact of it, states the release. Residents are advised that construction progress may also bring dust and noise, but officials say the temporary inconvenience will create better and safer roads for years to come.
Roadways are first milled to remove the top surface of the pavement. Once that top surface of pavement is removed, the asphalt is laid. Signage will be posted along the street when work is to be performed. Residents will also receive notifications. The following list is a planned estimate of all streets to be paved, with weather conditions or unforeseen events potentially affecting the schedule:
• Blodgett Avenue, from Waltham Street to Sterling Street
• Columbia Avenue, from Samuel Avenue to Weeden Street
• Longfellow Street, from Roosevelt Avenue to Dickens Street
• Naushon Court, from Naushon Road to the cul-de-sac
• Sharon Avenue, from Stephanie Drive to Alfa Drive
• Harvey Street, from East Avenue to Cleveland Street
• Chestnut Street, from School Street to Prospect Street
• Waterman Street, from Newport avenue to Oswald Street
• Hancock Street, from Baldwin Street to Weeden Street
• Court Street, from Carter Avenue to Saratoga Avenue
• Pine Street, from Church Street to Cedar Street
• Concord Street, from parking lot entrance to the dead-end
• Howard Avenue, from Cottage Street to Spring Street
• Amey Street, from Broadway to Cole Street
• And Exchange Court, from Exchange Street to dead-end.
Call the Department of Public Works with questions at 401-728-0500, ext. 284.
