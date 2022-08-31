PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that fall paving will begin this month. After completing 4.5 miles in the spring, the city will be repaving another 1.87 miles in the fall, bringing the total of repaved roads to 137 miles, or approximately 80 percent of all city streets, since 2011.

“The city continues to make significant progress in providing better roads for our residents and businesses,” said Grebien in a release. “We thank the residents who have supported the bond initiatives that continue to make increasing our quality of life possible. We also thank the community for your patience throughout the construction process.”

