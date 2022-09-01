GLOCESTER – The Tavern on Main, located at 1157 Putnam Pike, is getting a historic facelift thanks to the Rhode Island Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission, according to chef David Lumnah.
The restaurant will remain open during construction, he said, which includes restoring windows to historically accurate pieces and remodeling the porch. The front will also receive a fresh coat of paint, he added.
Lumnah said construction is being done using a Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program of the Historic Preservation Fund.
“It will go back to how the picture shows it,” he said.
Lumnah said architects are in the process of taking out old wood on the porch and windows to be redone and then putting them back in.
Built in the 1700s, the Tavern on Main was originally a two-and-a-half-story home centered around a huge fireplace. Post and beam construction using Native American chestnut and oak surrounds the fireplace and remains in the building today. The original owner, Cyrus Cooke, turned the home into a tavern in 1799. It was later known as the Stagecoach Tavern.
In 1842, the restaurant was an important location in the Dorr Rebellion, when Chepachet resident Thomas Dorr led an uprising against the Rhode Island state government and demanded a change to the state’s electoral rules to allow people who didn’t own land the right to vote.
Dorr launched an unsuccessful attack on Providence, and then regrouped on Acotes Hill in Chepachet. Incumbent Gov. Samuel King ordered the state militia to break up the Dorr Rebellion, causing many Dorr supporters to seek shelter in the tavern, then known as Sprague’s Tavern.
During the standoff, a soldier fired a gun through the tavern door and hit a bystander, causing an end to the rebellion. Historians say the damage is still visible in the door. King’s troops remained at the Tavern for the remainder of the summer.
“I hear all different stories all the time,” Lumnah said.
He started leasing the restaurant with his wife Kristen in 2006 and said the rumors of ghosts are very true.
“I wasn’t a believer at first until I started here,” he said.
The Tavern on Main today welcomes the Rhode Island Paranormal Society and other interested parties to dine in the restaurant and investigate for themselves.
Lumnah said the new owner, Elias Sleiman, who owns the neighboring Sunoco Gas Station, secured the historic grants with help from the town.
“We’ll remain open through the construction and well past,” Lumnah said.
