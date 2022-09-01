The Tavern on Main in Chepachet
The Tavern on Main in Chepachet will remain open during construction which will include historically accurate windows and porch.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER – The Tavern on Main, located at 1157 Putnam Pike, is getting a historic facelift thanks to the Rhode Island Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission, according to chef David Lumnah.

The restaurant will remain open during construction, he said, which includes restoring windows to historically accurate pieces and remodeling the porch. The front will also receive a fresh coat of paint, he added.

