NORTH PROVIDENCE – Stefano Famiglietti has announced he is seeking re-election as councilor in District 2.
“It has been my greatest privilege to serve the community for the past three years,” he said, adding that he is proud of the work and the insight he has brought to the council.
“I have been able to successfully advocate for District 2 and the town as a whole for the advancement of our community,” he added.
Citing examples, Famiglietti mentions the funding of a new playground at Whelan Elementary School as well as a new handicapped accessible playground coming to the Marieville area. He said he is also proud of advocating for the continued funding for road resurfacing and the town’s new animal shelter.
Famiglietti recounts how he has used his position as councilor and head of the ordinance subcommittee to address quality of life issues in town.
“I take pride in our community, and I know our residents do too,” he said. “Therefore, whether it be speeding issues, blighted properties, exposed trash, rodents, or nuisances from an emerging nightclub scene, I have not hesitated to swiftly address these issues. I will continue to be that strong voice if I am fortunate enough to be re-elected.”
He said he is also proud of his role in helping guide the town through the COVID-19 pandemic and creating emergency ordinances to help small businesses impacted by shutdowns.
Famiglietti said he looks forward to continuing the trend of fiscal responsibility in the town.
