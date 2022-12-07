NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pair of changes being proposed by Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti this week would take steps toward correcting two major issues that have plagued residents, said the councilman.
At the Dec. 6 council meeting, Famiglietti was prepared to:
• Request discussion and possible vote on review of the town’s entertainment ordinance.
• And request discussion and a possible vote on review of an ordinance regarding solicitation.
On the solicitation ordinance, he said he’s been getting a lot of complaints about solar company representatives soliciting business by going door to door, which is “totally fine,” but at times they’re getting quite aggressive with residents.
Famiglietti said he wasn’t sure whether North Providence already has something on the books related to solicitation, which is why he wanted to send the matter to the ordinance subcommittee on Tuesday.
According to a Breeze review of town codes, “no person shall sell or attempt to sell his products or services by means of door-to-door solicitation, or employ or permit any other person to do so in the town, before first being issued a permit to do so from the chief of police; provided, however, that the chief of police shall not issue any such permit to any person who has a record of conviction of a felony or of a crime involving moral turpitude and provided, further, that any permission issued under this section shall not be effective until 48 hours after the date of issuance.”
Famiglietti said he would like to see the town maintain some kind of list of who’s coming and going, with an enforced license system to track who’s out there, and have someone to contact when there is an issue.
The issue as he’s heard about it from residents mostly revolves around solar companies, he said.
On the entertainment ordinance, Famiglietti said it’s been a long-running issue where business owners come for a license and misrepresent what they’re planning to do, claiming “some low-key live music with no DJs” and then having it turn into a club atmosphere.
The idea, also to be sent to the ordinance committee Tuesday, would be to create a new category within the entertainment license where any applicant who is going to have a DJ would need a totally separate license. The entertainment license would be written to exclude DJs and “bypass the problem,” he said.
The idea wouldn’t be to add cost, he said, but instead simply an extra layer of protection for better vetting of applicants.
A pair of tough ongoing situations related to town establishments were also on the agenda Tuesday, including Hollywood Lounge, and 787 Restaurant and Lounge. The council was to consider renewal of the entertainment and liquor licenses for the Hollywood and a request from the owner of the 787 to remove police details.
Famiglietti said he didn’t anticipate much of a change in approach from the council on the police details at the 787, saying he feels those details are the only approach that’s worked in curbing late-night issues at the establishment.
On the Hollywood, he said he still has serious questions about who actually owns the restaurant after concerning adult-themed activities there.
The council voted last month to revoke licenses at the Hollywood Lounge, and the owners then appealed to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. The DBR put a stay on the town’s order of closure, with some hurdles for the company to overcome for reopening, which he said he didn’t believe they’d accomplished as of the weekend.
