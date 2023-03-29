PAWTUCKET – The general manager at the Smithfield Avenue Family Dollar says he and his staff will do a better job of controlling litter on the property, particularly by storing more cardboard inside their building instead of letting their dumpster overflow.
Shah Fahad showed up to an informal March 22 hearing before the City Council’s Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners, apologizing for the situation that’s been and saying he’ll take a more hands-on approach to keep himself and the staff accountable.
The board ended up approving holiday licenses for Family Dollar, permissions that had been held up as District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak sought a better effort on cleanup at the property. She, along with Council President Terry Mercer, told Fahad that things have been better of late, but they’re not just looking for better.
Representatives from nearby Dollar Tree on Power Road, under the same corporate ownership as Family Dollar, were also called in for an informal hearing, but they again failed to show up, prompting City Council members to criticize them for the disdain they continue to show by not showing up for court hearings and refusing to respond to summons or pay fines.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said he wanted to deny Dollar Tree’s holiday licenses outright, but was reminded that representatives first need to be called in for a formal hearing, and the council then postponed action.
Martins Stachowiak thanked Fahad for coming, noting the many citations related to litter at the property. She said she has a responsibility to her district to keep it clean and safe. She said the property owner has been very active, while also expressing frustration about the tenant not doing a better job. She also questioned Fahad on the staff’s cleaning processes and why they keep getting cited.
Fahad said he took over about a year ago and hadn’t personally communicated with the owner. He said regardless of whether the staff feels behind or not, it will be important to only take trash out when he’s there. He took responsibility for not doing his due diligence, but also said there had been some issues with their waste removal company that will hopefully be fixed now that they’ve switched to a new company as of last month. He said they’ve “really buckled down over the last few weeks,” and have had no issues since the new company took over.
Fahad said his priority has been to keep the inside of the store as clean as possible, but he also now realizes the importance of caring more about the outside based on the concerns of people who live in the neighborhood.
Fahad said they also recently started locking the covers on the dumpsters.
Councilor Mike Araujo emphasized the importance of staying on top of the situation at all times, especially on windy days. Rodents have been an issue, he said, and they’re looking for every opportunity to burrow in or find something to eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.