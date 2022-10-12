Kitchen donation
A special education life skills classroom at North Providence High School has been outfitted with new kitchen appliances thanks to a donation by Carol O’Donnell, third from left, pictured with NPHS principal Christen Magill, O’Donnell’s son Sal Moio, Town Councilor Ron Baccala, special education teacher Stacy Pokora and NPHS School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School.

School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.

