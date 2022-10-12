A special education life skills classroom at North Providence High School has been outfitted with new kitchen appliances thanks to a donation by Carol O’Donnell, third from left, pictured with NPHS principal Christen Magill, O’Donnell’s son Sal Moio, Town Councilor Ron Baccala, special education teacher Stacy Pokora and NPHS School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School.
School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
The donation was made by Carol O’Donnell, a local landlord who learned about the school’s need for new appliances through District 1 Town Councilor Ron Baccala.
“I searched far and wide, and possibly due to the pandemic, no one was interested in partaking in the project,” Curtis said. “Getting somewhat frustrated,” he asked Baccala if he knew of anyone who might be able to help.
“One day late last year I was contacted that a local resident, Carol O’Donnell, wanted to do something special within the town, and she elected to purchase those units needed.” They “met and coordinated a plan and just got it done, finally,” Curtis said.
O’Donnell’s donation has equipped the classroom with brand new items from Wickford Appliance of Pawtucket, Cumberland and Cranston, including a refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher.
“Being a landlord in North Providence, having learned the school needed donations, we figured we’d give back to the community,” said O’Donnell, who visited the school with her son Sal Moio. She thanked Wickford for helping with the delivery.
Special education teacher Stacy Pokora told The Breeze that her life skills classroom has been using much older appliances that they’ve inherited, piece by piece, over the years.
“We really appreciate the donation,” she said, noting that the classroom kitchen creates important opportunities for her students to develop life skills that will carry them into adulthood. “Having access to these things in the classroom can help them explore the kitchen environment and to feel more comfortable practicing those skills or asking for help at home.”
“It’s about self-advocacy,” she said.
She talks to her students about the future, asking where they envision themselves. Being introduced to things such cooking safety early will help with their sense of independence, she said. Further, she said, the kitchen may help inspire students who are interested in an eventual culinary career.
The appliances in Pokora’s classroom were moved across the hall to the school’s other special education life skills classroom. Principal Christen Magill said they tore down a wall in the other classroom to make way for a second kitchen there. As a result, she said more students will have access to the kitchen and the opportunities it presents, even when they age out of Pokora’s classroom.
Eventually, if at all possible, said Curtis, he’d love to find a way to upgrade that equipment as well.
