NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jennifer Peckham said she knew it was important to keep advocating for her daughter when she was complaining of constant leg pain leading up to the holidays.
“I think the hardest part is just watching your kid being in pain and you know you can’t do anything, you can just advocate for them,” said Peckham, of North Smithfield.
Her daughter, Gabby Peckham, a junior at North Smithfield High School, started experiencing upper leg pain in her thigh around mid-November toward the end of her track season.
The pain resolved itself but was soon back and more intense, so Peckham brought her daughter back to the doctor who still couldn’t find anything wrong with the 17-year-old. The doctor ordered x-rays and blood work. Though the blood work was a little concerning with low counts, they bounced back and the doctor said there might have been some sort of viral infection, telling them to come back in a month.
The pain continued, and Gabby added more symptoms to the list of what she was experiencing, including night sweats and rashes. After a visit to the emergency room at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she would end up being admitted, and staff ordered a biopsy and another round of tests.
Peckham says she’ll never forget sitting in the room when her daughter’s results popped up from that biopsy.
“I look at it and when I open it there’s no result, they’re just blank, there’s no report, so then I automatically get nervous,” she said. She read “serious concern for leukemic infiltrate bone marrow.”
“I’m not a doctor, but I just know that doesn’t sound right,” she said.
Peckham says she was googling everything as she sat there waiting for the doctor to inform her of the results, but she knew there was no way she was going to sleep that night without speaking to someone as the hours continued and the sky turned darker. Peckham retrieved the doctor herself, seeking confirmation on her suspicions.
The doctor told Peckham that Gabby had leukemia, officially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“I literally felt my heart break,” said her mom.
“I just knew that there was nothing I could physically do myself to make her better,” she said, despite wanting more than anything to trade places with her daughter.
The doctor told Peckham that this form of cancer is very treatable in Gabby’s case. Leukemia cells from her bone marrow were attacking her muscles and causing the pain that she was experiencing. Gabby would have to be admitted for four weeks and experience her first round of chemotherapy.
“When they told us we were able to go home, it was a really great feeling,” said Peckham.
Jennifer Peckham’s cousin Cori Ball knew immediately that she wanted to throw a fundraiser for Gabby. Peckham is a single mother, and also cares for a 2-year-old child at home.
With the help of some friends, including Trisha Parenteau of Boobification, their extended family will be hosting a fundraiser for Gabby and open to all at St. Joseph’s Veterans Association, 99 Louise St., this Sunday, Feb. 19 from 12 to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will help pay medical expenses and support the family during their time of need. Tickets will be $20 and include dynamite and beer. There will be music and raffles.
“When anyone has cancer, it’s horrible, when a kid has cancer, it’s even worse,” said Ball.
Peckham says she’s so appreciative of the donations she’s received so far, and is thankful to the community for supporting them during this trying time, including the team at Hasbro and staff at North Smithfield High School for giving Gabby the chance to finish out her year at home.
“It’s nice to know that they were doing everything they could to try to make it as easy to process and navigate,” she said.
