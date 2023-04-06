CUMBERLAND – A local couple with a goal of developing a horse-riding facility off Diamond Hill Road says in a lawsuit that their dream of doing business turned into a “nightmare” after Cumberland officials withdrew their earlier approvals.
Bruce and Lucia Field with their Murfield Farm at 24 Mason Drive informed the town prior to the purchase of the property two years ago that they intended to build a horse barn and indoor horse-riding ring. The town then gave preliminary approvals, as the Fields made sure to be diligent in properly adhering to regulatory requirements.
A new barn has already been built as this case heads to court.
The lawsuit, accusing town officials of an “inconsistent and constantly changing stance” regarding both the intended use and construction of the indoor riding ring, was filed in Superior Court by attorney Michael Kelly on March 14.
“A riding ring is a common accessory building to a horse farm and Murfield’s intended use of the property is an approved use under the town’s zoning ordinances,” states the suit.
As they have been prevented from activities related to owning and operating a horse farm, the Fields are seeking an order that the equine use is permissible under the town’s zoning ordinance, a declaration and order that it is not subject to land use regulations of the town, and a declaration and order from the court ordering the town to issue a permit for the indoor horse-riding ring.
A number of documents are attached to the lawsuit, including:
• A zoning certificate from May of 2021 from former Building and Zoning Official Brady Ward that the property is zoned for animal husbandry, including a horse stable and boarding operation.
• A June 2021 notice from Ward stating that additional services related to horse therapy were incidental to the animal husbandry designation, along with other stable services.
• A January 2022 letter from Ward classifying the land use as animal husbandry, which is allowed by right on the subject property, and finding no nuisance related to the agricultural operations based on the Right to Farm Act.
• And a February 2022 letter from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to Murfield Farm owners stating that they’re protected from nuisance complaints and stating that municipalities are prevented from enforcing any local ordinances governing the construction, location and maintenance of places for keeping animals with respect to an agricultural operation.
“The use of indoor riding rings is commonplace in the equine industry across the United States and particularly in areas of the country that experience harsh winters,” stated the letter. “Use of these facilities allows the exercise, training and rehabilitation of horses throughout the year and access to such facilities may enhance farm income. As such, the department believes that an indoor riding ring meets the act’s definition of an agricultural operation.”
The letter came in response to the owners saying that the town had rejected their proposal out of stated concerns that they will be hosting sporting events in the structure.
• An April 13, 2022 letter from Ward in response to the RIDEM letter stating that after reviewing the letter, he found that the barn was in compliance, though organized sporting events on the premises would be prohibited unless the proper relief is granted. He said that they were exempt from development review standards, but had to comply with all other applicable state and local criteria to obtain a building permit.
• A May 10, 2022 letter from Ward stating that he was amending his prior correspondence after additional review of the issue, and that language only exempts clearing from development plan review, but Planning Board review may be necessary.
• An October 2022 letter from Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens citing an August 2022 case nullified RIDEM’s contention, and that municipal zoning prevails.
• A November 2022 response from the RIDEM’s Kenneth Ayars, chief of the Division of Agriculture and Forestry, stating his original opinion and that of RIDEM was that this case is distinguishable from the Superior Court case cited because animal agriculture is involved, and the Right to Farm Act specifically addresses municipal ordinances directed at places for keeping animals. He said the decision didn’t nullify the Right to Farm Act or the RIDEM’s opinion.
• A Dec. 19, 2022 letter from current Building and Zoning Official John Hoyle Jr. stating that many of the uses described by the Fields, including boarding horses owned by others, on-site veterinary services, or riding lessons, are either outright prohibited or prohibited by omission within the town’s use table. He recommended that they consider professional or legal advice to present a proposal that justifies the current and proposed uses of the property in accordance with the town’s zoning ordinance.
That letter notes that there is an existing 1950 barn and a newly built horse barn at the southern end of the 23-acre property. It stated that the newer barn was built for the permitted use of animal husbandry, but that this includes breeding of livestock for food production, races, horses, pets, fish and fowl.
• And a Dec. 23 letter from attorney Kelly to the town urging officials to withdraw any requests that the Fields seek any form of Planning Board review for the proposed riding ring, as well as issue a building permit. Kelly, among other things, said that once Ayars declared this to be an agricultural operation, it provided protection.
Kelly further stated that the other case cited was different from this matter for two distinct reasons, one that the proposed use is exempted from municipal regulation where the riding ring is a place for the keeping, rearing and exercising of animals, and the second that this matter presents no violation to the town’s zoning code, unlike in the other case.
The property is located in an area behind homes on Diamond Hill Road, including the large-scale mansion previously reported on by The Breeze. It is located next to a water tower, about a tenth of a mile from Mayor Jeff Mutter’s home.
Mutter said Tuesday that there’s nothing from the town’s side of this issue that has anything to do with any kind of neighborhood opposition to the plans.
The lawsuit states that the Fields had multiple business relationships with contractors and suppliers related to the construction of the indoor horse-riding ring and related to the equine business, and that officials were aware of the relationships when they told the Fields to contact their contractors to begin building.
“The town intentionally interfered with Murfield’s ability to complete the indoor riding ring and conduct business on the property based on the intended use,” it states.
(4) comments
At one time this part of Town had Horse Farms, and Horse Ownership all over! There were also a very large, and active, "4H Club" and a Grange. We had 2-horses!
What is it with Cumberland's different boards, commissions, departments, etc., Rolling the Little Guy Under the Bus and Causing Substantial, Costly, Legal Expense... just as they are also causing the Wonderful Bernardo Family!!!
SHAME on Cumberland!!
Unbelievable that they would approve everything, only to rescind it later for reasons unknown. Not enough money lining their pockets? Your corruption is showing, Cumberland!
Cumberland residents should be embarrassed by their town official's behavior. Horses are a wonderful asset to any community and their benefits to people's health have been scientifically proven.
Would the neighbors of this farm prefer more condos or developments, bringing more traffic and pollution with them? This couple is trying to start a family business, they followed all of the correct steps, yet Cumberland has screwed them over by taking back their approvals.
Residents should be angry! This could happen to you too. Just imagine if you were in this couple's shoes and invested so much time and money, only for the government to change their mind-- unacceptable and another embarrassment for good old Cumberland and Rhode Island. I wonder why no one wants to move to Rhode Island...
Dear Bruce and Lucia,
I applaud you for chasing your dreams. Truly, I hope that you come out ahead. The town is clearly back peddling for some reason unknown to the common person. I wish you all the luck.
If by chance the courts do not rule in your favor, please sell the land to one of the great town developers that always breaks the laws due to his status so he can build 300 houses. I’m sure this town and the abutting neighbors would prefer the additional traffic of homeowners instead of a trickle of riders that your business would attract.
Once again,
The Town of Cumberland, It’s own worse enemy.
The town rolls over for developers, but instead fights a family opening a stable. How would Mutter and the other neighbors feel if instead the family decided to develop the property as low income housing.
