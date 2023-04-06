Entrance
The entrance to a horse farm off Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland that’s at the center of a lawsuit against the town.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – A local couple with a goal of developing a horse-riding facility off Diamond Hill Road says in a lawsuit that their dream of doing business turned into a “nightmare” after Cumberland officials withdrew their earlier approvals.

Bruce and Lucia Field with their Murfield Farm at 24 Mason Drive informed the town prior to the purchase of the property two years ago that they intended to build a horse barn and indoor horse-riding ring. The town then gave preliminary approvals, as the Fields made sure to be diligent in properly adhering to regulatory requirements.

(4) comments

AlfaRacer98
AlfaRacer98

At one time this part of Town had Horse Farms, and Horse Ownership all over! There were also a very large, and active, "4H Club" and a Grange. We had 2-horses!

What is it with Cumberland's different boards, commissions, departments, etc., Rolling the Little Guy Under the Bus and Causing Substantial, Costly, Legal Expense... just as they are also causing the Wonderful Bernardo Family!!!

karens aplenty
karens aplenty

SHAME on Cumberland!!

Unbelievable that they would approve everything, only to rescind it later for reasons unknown. Not enough money lining their pockets? Your corruption is showing, Cumberland!

Cumberland residents should be embarrassed by their town official's behavior. Horses are a wonderful asset to any community and their benefits to people's health have been scientifically proven.

Would the neighbors of this farm prefer more condos or developments, bringing more traffic and pollution with them? This couple is trying to start a family business, they followed all of the correct steps, yet Cumberland has screwed them over by taking back their approvals.

Residents should be angry! This could happen to you too. Just imagine if you were in this couple's shoes and invested so much time and money, only for the government to change their mind-- unacceptable and another embarrassment for good old Cumberland and Rhode Island. I wonder why no one wants to move to Rhode Island...

Sorryfor02864
Sorryfor02864

Dear Bruce and Lucia,

I applaud you for chasing your dreams. Truly, I hope that you come out ahead. The town is clearly back peddling for some reason unknown to the common person. I wish you all the luck.

If by chance the courts do not rule in your favor, please sell the land to one of the great town developers that always breaks the laws due to his status so he can build 300 houses. I’m sure this town and the abutting neighbors would prefer the additional traffic of homeowners instead of a trickle of riders that your business would attract.

Once again,

The Town of Cumberland, It’s own worse enemy.

DiamondHill
DiamondHill

The town rolls over for developers, but instead fights a family opening a stable. How would Mutter and the other neighbors feel if instead the family decided to develop the property as low income housing.

