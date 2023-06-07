A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
The final filming of the movie “Good Burger 2” takes place at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave. on Monday, June 5. The movie is a sequel to the iconic ‘90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series “All That.” The movie follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant, Good Burger, with a new group of employees.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With filming of “Good Burger 2” in North Providence winding down, local fans have continued to wait long hours for a chance at one last photo or autograph with stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
Maria Morales, of Cumberland had been waiting as of last Thursday for more than three days to get an autograph on the original “Good Burger” movie steelbook for 8-year-old Samih Padgett. She’d been waiting at the former North Providence Friendly’s location on Mineral Spring Avenue for some seven hours.
“I was able to get pictures and an autograph after they filmed on the boulevard (Providence),” Morales said. “May as well stay, since I’ve been here since 9 a.m.”
Zach Moody, age 11, came all the way from Glocester to wait for the stars to make an appearance.
“I got here at 12 and (have) been waiting for five hours,” he said. “It’s been fun, heard they might come out and see everyone soon.”
Nicholas Broccoli and Ethan Kasht of North Providence were waiting for an hour on their bikes to interact with Thompson and Mitchell, a sacrifice they were more than happy to make.
“We’re fine with waiting,” Broccoli said.
“If anything, we can go down to Dunkin’ and get some iced water,” Kasht said.
Fans were back along Mineral Spring Avenue for what was supposed to be a final day of filming at the old Friendly’s on Monday, including an expected car crash scene.
Filming has also been taking place at the nearby former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said filming has been great for the town, generating plenty of excitement among residents and activity for local businesses.
“Good Burger 2” is the sequel to the original 1997 movie, and is set to be release in November.
“Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back,” states a synopsis. “With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”
