PAWTUCKET – David Fargnoli, who says he has lived more than 25 years in Pawtucket, has announced that he will run for School Committee.
“I now am living in Pawtucket while raising my 15 and 14-year-old son and daughter,” he said in a release. “I was a student of Pawtucket schools until 8th grade before attending Davies Vocational High School for my freshman year of high school.
After relocating to Providence during his freshman year, he transferred to the Alternate Learning Project, where he graduated from high school, then attending Johnson & Wales University studying culinary arts while also working in HVAC construction/contracting. He then become a licensed journeyman mechanic and executive chef.
“After living and working in New Hampshire for years, I returned to Rhode Island where I married my ex-wife,” an active-duty Navy member, he said. They had two children before being stationed at multiple military bases.
“I raised my two children while working being a military spouse all over the U.S.,” he said. “I began learning to advocate and navigate the DOD responsible for my family’s safety and well-being.”
Just expecting everyone to always have his family’s best interest in mind would be a mistake, he said. He divorced in 2014, then relocated back to Rhode Island with his two children. One is a high-functioning autistic son, he said, “so I understand what goes into the advocacy standing up for appropriate disability and educational rights for students.”
He is founder of the Parents for Improvement Movement, a newer countrywide movement revolving around requested improvements for parents, guardians and children.
“I’m not a huge fan of the direction the Rhode Island education system is heading; Pawtucket is no exception to that statement,” he said. “As a member of the Pawtucket School Committee, I would stand up for teachers and students’ needs and also parents’ rights to be included while having their concerns addressed. I believe in schools focusing on math, English, history, reading and writing. I would fight for additional academic resources and intervention to be offered for Pawtucket students.”
He said he is not a career politician, so he would never offer up his integrity. He added that he is not opposed to the idea of a unified high school.
