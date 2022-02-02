PAWTUCKET – On Jan. 27, students Agnes E. Little Elementary School participated in a new program meant to get students health food they also enjoy. On that day they taste-tested a dish with butternut squash as the central ingredient as part of the school’s monthly farm-to-school taste test.
Pawtucket Community School Coordinator Emily Mallozzi said the process takes a fruit or vegetable that students might not normally try, creates a dish, and serves samples at lunch for students to try. Polls are taken to see whether students like the dish or not and recipes are handed out for those who want to take one home.
“Our food service buys locally grown produce from around New England and serves it up in our school meals,” Mallozzi said. “Once a month we do a local foods taste test where we highlight one of those farm to school items.”
Josh Brochu, the general manager of Pawtucket school’s food service provider, Aramark, said the schools purchase the food item from a local farm and try to keep the produce in season.
“Our ultimate goal is to turn some of these into side dishes that we serve throughout the school year based on popularity,” Brochu said. “It gives kids the opportunity to try things they wouldn’t normally try.”
Prior to the taste test, at the beginning of the school year, Mallozzi said she recruits parent volunteers to serve the students and encourage them to try the samples.
According to Mallozzi, the parent volunteers undergo a background check and training at the beginning of the year run by Farm Fresh Rhode Island and Rhode Island Healthy Schools Coalition.
“We call upon parents here to be local food ambassadors, these are parents that care about what is served in our school meals, think it’s important that we buy local food, and want to have kids eat healthy,” Mallozzi said. “The food service provider brings over everything we need, parents help portion the sample, walk around with trays, encourage kids to try it and talk about what the fruit or vegetable is.”
Mallozzi said one of the reasons they have parent volunteers come around the school is because they are able to encourage them to try something they wouldn’t normally try.
“Picky eaters are these elementary students, they don’t want to try new things, they only like chicken nuggets and apple sauce and that’s the extent of it so here we are coming in with parsnips or butternut squash and these are things the parents say they could never get their kids to eat and they actually try it,” Mallozzi said. “Sometimes they try it because her friends did and they realize they actually like it. It’s helping them expand their palates.”
Nicole Upton, chief and food service manager of Aramark, said she finds the local produce to use, cooks samples for more than 800 students for the taste test, and creates recipe cards with the hope for them to bring them home and give to their parents to make.
“We want there to be an educational aspect to the program as well,” Upton said. “This program is more beneficial to the younger kids because they are less inclined to try something new and you start to see taste change as they get older.”
Brochu said they hope kids will go home and tell their parents about what they learned at school about the vegetable and how they liked the recipe, if they did.
“Sometimes the kids will say that they didn’t like the recipe but that they think their parents will and ask if they can have the recipe,” Mallozzi said. “We often have parents tell us that their child took the recipe and they made it for them at home and that they really liked it, they send us pictures and give us feedback.”
Mallozzi said they typically have close to 100 percent of the students try the sample, and the feedback they receive shows that about 80 percent of the students enjoyed the dish.
“Just getting them to try it is huge, and we do know you have to try food multiple times before you have a palette for it, so we’re just encouraging them to try it,” Mallozzi said. “Our parents volunteers always say they can never get their child to eat the food at home but that they will eat the dish we make.”
January’s taste test used butternut squash and was made into a butternut squash bacon mac ‘n’ cheese dish. According to Mallozzi, Brochu and Upton, the dish was a hit.
The farm-to-school taste tests currently take place at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Fallon Memorial Elementary and Henry J. Winters Elementary. They take place once per month and are in partnership with Farm Fresh Rhode Island.
