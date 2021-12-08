PAWTUCKET – Dedicated to making women feel beautiful and confident in their appearance, Fashion Expansion by Alyissa has expanded from online-only to a brick and mortar store at 580 Central Ave.
After two years of offering only online sales, Alyissa Phillips said she decided to expand her e-commerce business. She began the business in 2019, offering live sales online from her bedroom. As she gained more customers, she moved to her grandmother’s attic and then her grandmother’s basement, but always knew she would eventually need a physical store.
“We have handbags, Christmas accessories, custom leggings, jeans, and every type of clothing,” Philllips said. “We also carry items such as tumblers, car coasters, and healing and spiritual items like energy bracelets and crystals.”
Prior to working in the fashion industry, Phillips was in the medical field for five years. She said that through the medical field she found how much she loved helping people, but realized there was not much room for her to grow and move into higher positions.
“In the medical field, I loved helping people, but I felt like I could help more people on my own,” she said. “That’s really why I started doing this. I really truly love making women feel beautiful.”
Phillips said that she would always have women telling her, “You look so good in that outfit” or “I could never pull that off.” However, once Phillips had them try whatever item of clothing they were drawn to, but did not have the confidence for, she said that they would feel differently from their initial perception.
“I’ve seen women transform their whole wardrobe, and start feeling really good about themselves,” Phillips said. “That is why I love what I do, making them feel worthy and that they are beautiful no matter what.”
Within two to three years, Phillips envisions opening another store in a new location and expanding her business.
Fashion Expansion By Alyissa’s hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fashion Expansion by Alyissa still runs online as well and customers can reach the store by calling 401-561-0909 or through its Facebook page.
