WOONSOCKET – Robert Monteiro Jr., owner of the newly opened Fast Eddie’s Cocktails and Dreams on River Street, is no stranger to the restaurant industry or the city of Woonsocket.
Monteiro, a Woonsocket High School graduate, opened Lost Brothers Pallet Corp. in a 14,000-square-foot rental space on Singleton Street in 2014. The business recycles and repairs old pallets and builds custom pallets for businesses that need to move goods. Less than two years later, they moved headquarters to a 22,000-square-foot space on River Street.
Right across the street from Lost Brothers sat Cowboys, and before it Box Seats, a Woonsocket staple for many years.
“I used to come to Box Seats as a kid,” Monteiro told The Breeze.
“With my background, I said hey, why not,” he said of opening his own restaurant.
The building, which has seen huge turnover over the years, went from Box Seats Pub, to a banquet hall, to Blake’s Tavern, to Cowboys, and now to Fast Eddie’s Cocktails and Dreams.
The restaurant, according to Monteiro, was named after his uncle, who makes the best cocktails and works behind the bar at the restaurant. He added dreams to the title after the movie “Cocktails and Dreams,” saying he wanted to make it more appealing to Woonsocket residents who are curious and want to check out the restaurant.
“At least you can get people through the door that one time,” he said.
Monteiro told The Breeze that when he and his team bought the building and took over renovations after Cowboys closed down, he knew the end of Cowboys had seen a fast decline as the restaurant had attracted the wrong clientele.
“I didn’t want that to happen again,” he said.
Monteiro had run successful and busy restaurants on Palm Beach Island in Florida from ages 18 to 29. He moved back to the city about seven years ago when he started Lost Brothers.
His uncle, chef Kelly McCusker, came out of retirement to join him in the business. According to Monteiro, once the restaurant gets more busy, he hopes to change the menu daily. Right now, the American fare menu is changing weekly with about 15 or so items.
Monteiro’s girlfriend, Meghan Piedmonte, and his aunt, Betty McCusker, also work at the restaurant as general manager and head server.
By next month, Monteiro said he hopes to add outside seating with a deck, which will hopefully spark the grand opening of the restaurant. He said in the last month as they’ve had their soft opening, they’ve been quite busy and are now seeing the same customers returning.
They are open Thursday to Saturday, but once football season starts, they will also be open on Sunday. Monteiro said the decision to be open three days a week ultimately came to his other business, as well as the success he’s seen from other restaurants who are able to provide good quality food without being open seven days per week.
“I dealt with a lot of high-end and low-end restaurants, and a lot of low-end restaurants that you couldn’t get into because the food was so good,” he said.
“They always had that same small niche. Their philosophy, you know, their hours were very short,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.