PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island School Counselor Association last week announced Elizabeth Fasteson, a school counselor at Shea High School, as the Rhode Island School Counselor of the Year, recognizing her for her outstanding work in improving student outcomes.
RISCA President Lisa Fontaine said the award is given to a counselor or educator who is nominated by their constituents for their dedication and commitment to providing service to their school community in the counseling field.
Fasteson said she found out she was in the running for the award in December after colleagues nominated her. She then completed an application process, obtaining letters of recommendation and writing essays on advocacy, leadership, systemic change and collaboration. Fasteson said she wrote four essays on each of the topics, backing up her stances with evidence on what the counselors are doing at Shea.
“One of the things had me write about one of the goals we’re working on and one of the big ones is on chronic absences; we’re trying to decrease the number of absences we have,” she said. “Another big goal is the graduation rate, we are trying to increase it, so those are some of the examples I used to back up my statements.”
She said that while she was happy to complete the essays and application requirements, it was a lot of work behind the scenes.
Fasteson said she did not hear back about the award until Shea Principal Jacqueline Ash organized a surprise ceremony on Feb. 11 for Fasteson to be presented with the award.
“She told me that RIDE was going to be there to talk about their accountability system, so I had no idea that I was being presented with the award,” Fasteson said. “My family was there, my husband and my kids, it was a wonderful surprise.”
Fasteson said because Shea is labeled a “CSI high school,” a comprehensive school needing improvement, it’s nice for the school itself to get some positive recognition.
“It was overwhelming, just one of those feelings where I feel like a lot of the work we have done has been validated; we work for our kids and it’s nice to be recognized for such an achievement,” she said. “Our staff tries really hard to meet the needs of our students so overall I think it’s very positive for our school.”
According to Fasteson, she discovered counseling to be her passion after taking a hiatus from counseling and going into administration. While working in administration, she realized how much she missed working with students and how fulfilling counseling was to her. She went back to her previous position in counseling and has not looked back.
“I love being a counselor and helping kids in school whether it’s helping them graduate, get into college or with their career paths, it’s very fulfilling,” she said. “Getting the award has epitomized what I’m doing; it’s a great feeling and since it was announced that I received the award I have had so many former students and staff reach out to me, it’s been really overwhelming the amount of support I’ve gotten. It makes you feel good and like I’m really making a difference.”
