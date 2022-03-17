SMITHFIELD – Smithfield has secured a $295,000 grant through Congressman David Cicilline’s office from the House-passed spending package to support phase one renovations of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center.
The physical improvements in the first phase will address issues identified in Smithfield’s lengthy comprehensive planning process and will incorporate COVID-19 public health considerations.
The town received a $295,000 Community Development Block Grant from the State Office of Housing and Community Development last year. Last week, the town outlined its American Rescue Plan Act spending goals, with $550,000 dedicated to help complete and open the ESNC, located at 7 Esmond St.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said she is grateful to be supported on the federal level, and thanks all elected leaders for advocating for the ESNC. She said town administrators met with representatives to discuss the town’s needs, and highlighted the need for renovations at the ESNC for learning, recreational, youth, health, and mental health programs.
Alba said combined with the block grant, the federal allocation will allow for phase one renovations at the ESNC to be started earlier and finished sooner.
“We’re so grateful to our congressmen and senators for always being champions of Smithfield,” Alba said.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said the project is long overdue, and he is confident the facility will be utilized at its full potential. He said he is looking forward to a community space where all Smithfield residents can benefit.
“I’m grateful to have been a part of this process and to witness a building with such rich history return to its former glory,” he said.
Once opened, the ESNC will host new offices for health services, recreation, human services and the youth council. The town also has $200,000 set aside for the project.
The ESNC closed in March 2017 following an inspection finding serious health and safety deficiencies. In the years since, advocates for the more than 170-year-old building havepleaded for the renovation of the historic building.
“Renovations will include insulation, window and door replacement, siding, roof replacement, upgrades to existing bathrooms to provide ADA accessibility, updating all interior finishes and coating, and all new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems,” outlined the grant notification from Cicilline’s office.
Smithfield will also expand COVID-related services to their senior and vulnerable residents and families.
The facility will offer health screening, influenza vaccinations, access to telehealth to improve connectivity to health care services, and an expanded food pantry, which will address an increase in food insecurity in town.
“The renovated space will be an investment intended to decrease health disparities and improve connectivity to health care services and programming space for seniors and town residents,” Cicilline said.
An omnibus spending package brought $9,633,491 for community projects in Rhode Island to take better care of seniors, provide job training, create and improve community centers and parks, and more, according to Cicilline.
Cicilline said this project is between two affordable housing complexes for senior populations and within a Health Equity Zone designated by the Rhode Island Department of Health.
Since the closure of the ESNC, members of the Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission have worked to place the building on the Smithfield Register of Historic Places, citing years of history and sentimental value.
Built in 1851 by Gov. Phillip Allen, the building served as a union church and meeting hall for the mill community of Allenville, which is now Esmond. It was at one point moved 150 feet across the railroad tracks to where it sits today.
Over the years, serving as a community center, the ESNC hosted a bowling alley, dance hall, a school, town library, and various community events such as weddings, youth dances and scout meetings.
(1) comment
It's nice to see the money used in a good way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.