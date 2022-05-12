WOONSOCKET – Monument Square Arts has a new exhibition for the month of May, titled “Female Alchemists: Into the Garden and Out of It.” Rhode Island-based artists Michaela Clift and Emma Joyce collaborated to create shadow box and textile clothing pieces, respectively, expressing the human experience of feminine strengths and sorrows.
Clift and Joyce have been best friends since 2012, and Clift, who works at Jerry’s Artarama in Providence, met Kim Celona while at work one day. Celona is an art teacher in North Providence who opened the gallery at the end of last year.
“She’s a spiritual mother to me in a lot of ways,” said Joyce, smiling and glancing across the room at Celona.
The exhibition came together after Joyce and Clift realized that their styles of art meshed with one another’s, telling similar stories about the feminine experience. They both spent their time in isolation during the pandemic by honing their craft and working through feelings about embodiment.
“It took two years to accumulate the skills to be able to make these dresses in two weeks,” Joyce said.
Joyce thrifts all of the textiles she uses to make dresses, often picking up a fabric that she likes before she has any idea what she’ll transform it into. She takes her inspiration from her materials themselves, and envisioned a collection that was, “fun, playful, very much something you could run around in.”
“Think ‘The Sound of Music,’” Joyce said.
Joyce, who was seeking an art form that she was passionate about, said it all clicked when she started sewing. Beside being passionate about the art, she was also seeking something that would serve others, and make her money. Sewing brought together her passion for art, it provides the community with an eco-conscious sustainable clothing option, and all of her clothes are for sale in the gallery.
Clift takes inspiration from the feminine experience, mixing dried flowers with drawn forms to add a three-dimensional cage. “The flowers represent the cage around the stereotype of what the female form should be, but they’re also an expression of the bodily experience of (being caged),” she said.
“Especially with current events, work about bodily autonomy and freedom in your body should feel free. I constantly feel my body’s used against me, but it’s also the place I feel safest. This work is about reclaiming your peace while reclaiming your body at the same time. I am the feminine and masculine in that,” Clift said.
On the first Thursday of each month, Celona hosts an event for local artists to come together, discuss their work, and build creative networks.
“It’s a salon modeled in the style of Gertrude Stein,” Celona told The Breeze. Although she’s been an art teacher for 27 years, last year she felt the call to open up a gallery space. She has a child at Beacon Charter High School, and followed her gut when the realtor found her current location, right across from the Stadium Theater.
“I had a vision, and basically when I met Emma and Michaela, it confirmed my vision. I love fresh, cutting edge work, and meeting them I was so happy,” Celona said.
‘Female Alchemists: Into the Garden and Out of It’ will be on display through May.
Monument Square Arts is open Thursday and Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as by appointment. More information is available on Instagram @monumentsquarearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.