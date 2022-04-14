LINCOLN – Anthony Feola has been hired as director of facilities and transportation for the Lincoln School Department.
The job is currently being served by Armand Milazzo, who will officially retire around the end of the school year.
Feola comes to Lincoln from the East Providence School District, where he serves as facilities and security director.
Lincoln School Committee chairman Joseph Goho said the School Department interviewed five candidates for the job, and that Feola “unanimously rose to the top” during the hiring process.
“We’re very lucky to have such a stellar, outstanding and highly qualified candidate,” he said, adding that Feola’s interest in the job is a testament to the School Department and town. “We’re very lucky to have this person,” he added.
Goho said Feola was a major force in helping to plan and oversee construction of a brand new, $180-million high school project in East Providence. His 30-plus years of experience in building security include serving as director of security for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.
Addressing the School Committee on Monday, Feola said he’s very excited about coming on board.
“I know you have a wonderful school system here. The superintendent has consistently told me how great it was,” he said, adding that he couldn’t resist the opportunity to apply for the job when the opportunity arose after wrapping up work on the state’s largest high school in East Providence.
“It’s going to be fun coming over and working on some projects,” he said, including construction of the upcoming physical education center. Based on his experience, he said he’ll also be looking at various security upgrades.
“I’ll pass my number out to anybody and everybody once I get on board. I’m more than happy to answer any questions or concerns you might have,” he told community members.
School officials said Milazzo will help Feola transition into the position. Milazzo came to Lincoln via North Providence in 2014, replacing longtime director Angelo Mencucci, who left to work for the Smithfield School Department.
