PAWTUCKET – Marsha Fernandes has announced her candidacy for the Pawtucket School Committee in this year’s election.
A Pinecrest resident for six years and resident of Pawtucket for almost 20 years, she lives with her wife, Jaime, their teenage son, and their foster children.
“I take pride in being a biological, foster and adoptive parent,” said Fernandes.
A co-facilitator for pre-service training for foster parents in partnership with DCYF, she is a former PTA president at Fallon Memorial School and recently took on her “greatest, most challenging adventure yet” of coaching girls’ softball.
“I have a child who attends school in the district and I’m extremely involved in his education,” said Fernandes. “I strongly feel that every child should have the advantages they need to become a healthy adult and receive a quality education. Children surrounded by caring adults who can support their emotional health is an integral part of that success.”
Fernandes has worked with children in the foster care system for more than 25 years. She said her goal is to broaden the awareness of children in the state’s foster care system, especially within the city.
“I will advocate for training school personnel that works directly with children in foster care,” she said.
A successful program would help school personnel be properly trained to:
• Understand a child’s position of being separated from their birth families;
• Communicate with foster/adoptive parents;
• And identify triggers and challenges to help a child succeed in their educational years.
“I have always been a strong, passionate advocate for the underdog,” Fernandes stated. “Children in foster care deserve the same opportunities and advantages as the classmates next to them, regardless of finances or lack of education and training.”
She said her experience demonstrates that as a member of the school board, city children would benefit from her level of personal and professional expertise.
“These are our children and we need to educate and take care of them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.