CUMBERLAND – After music programming at Cumberland High School came to a screeching halt during the pandemic, band and chorus are coming back and on their way to being better than ever.
Cumberland High School Band Director Michael Feroce has been a fierce advocate for the programs, developing them over the past several years and even through the disruption of COVID-19.
Feroce is an active poster on his school Instagram, @MrFeroceCHS, where videos of himself and his students receive thousands of views. He is also active on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube to reach as many students and parents as possible.
“I am anticipating a big enrollment in music classes at Cumberland High School this upcoming year,” Feroce said. “It is a great time to join. We hope students are choosing to take music classes.”
According to Feroce, Cumberland High School’s Music Department was thriving until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Pre-pandemic, we were setting enrollment records, scoring top-level superior performances at band and choral festivals, and performing dozens of gigs a year,” he said. “COVID-19 took a large toll on our music department and all of our meetings, rehearsals and performances. For the better part of an entire year and beyond, we were shut down.”
He said that he is now happy to see that Cumberland’s Clipper Band and Chorus are returning to their pre-pandemic selves, and are reviving many traditions from the past while also starting new ones.
Not only has Cumberland High School’s band had great success under Feroce, but the chorus and Clef Singers have also been experiencing success this year under Director Amanda Santo. With Santo’s teaching, Clef and chorus students have returned to traditions such as performing at the Statehouse tree lighting, LaFayette Lounge, and the high school’s holiday concert.
“After distance learning, I think our students crave the community and connection that they find in our choral program, it goes beyond just building their musical skills,” Santo said. “So many students connect with each other, share who they are, and find their voice through music. Our students have worked incredibly hard this year and have made so much progress.”
After not having a summer band camp for CHS students since the summer of 2019, Feroce said the 2021-2022 school year began with many extra hours put in during practice times.
“It was clear from the onset that we had a lot of work to do because students were missing those critical years of in-person music education in middle school,” he said.
Feroce said the extra practice paid off, and students conducted their performances themselves, without his guidance, for the Autumnfest Parade in Woonsocket in the fall.
After not holding one since 2019, the music department also hosted a Winter Concert featuring the jazz ensemble, concert band, and symphonic wind ensemble.
“The band was very excited to show off all their hard work and quick improvement in a formal concert setting for the holidays,” Feroce said. “The seniors hadn’t had that opportunity since their freshman year, so many of those on stage have never performed a live event with CHS Band.”
The band and chorus are currently rehearsing in preparation for the Rhode Island Music Education Association Band Festival and Choral Festival, after three years of not participating in it. Feroce said this is a high-stakes event where adjudicators review the performances and score the ensembles.
Many seniors were accepted into the All State Band, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, and Chorus. Feroce said that these ensembles accept only the best middle and high school students in the state, and students have to audition for them.
“Some of these students ranked first on their instrument statewide,” Feroce said. “It is a great and impressive accomplishment.”
Four seniors made it to the Senior All State Band: Mason Foss, Nathaniel Gomes, Connor Bausman, and Eric Bliss. One senior, Jasmin Dowling, made it to the Senior All State Orchestra, and CHS senior Nathaniel Gomes made it to the Senior All State Jazz Ensemble.
Aside from seniors, CHS also had student Desmond Roper make it to the Junior All State Band. The list of CHS students who made it to All State Choirs is lengthy: Samantha Bernardo, Lila Biddle, Heather Bliss, Camila Brito, Christian Chicoine, Sarah O’Connell, Cole Pepin, Ethan Tremblay, Brandon Ezovski, Anamaria, Gomes-Velez, Harry Kenyon, and Xia Myers.
Feroce said that in addition to these accomplishments, two students, Jasmin Dowling and Harry Kenyon, were selected for All National Music Ensembles, which is an ensemble composed of the greatest high school musicians from all 50 states.
Feroce said he was extremely proud of what his and Santo’s students accomplished this year in Clipper Band and Chorus.
“When we have those opportunities where all of our chorus classes come together to rehearse, it's truly magical,” Santo said. “I'm just so glad that we are able to gather together and make music again.”
“Cumberland Music Department is on its way up,” Feroce added. “Soon we will be even greater than we were pre-pandemic.”
Feroce said they plan to award thousands of scholarship funds this year to seniors graduating from their programs. He said he and Santo are very proud of their students and are glad the students, their families, and the community have continued to support music education in Cumberland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.