PAWTUCKET – City Registrar Kenneth McGill said fewer than 200 people had shown up to vote early in the Congressional District 1 race as of last week.
“We’re not expecting a big turnout since this is not a presidential election,” McGill said of a single-race election expected to attract about 12 percent of voters statewide.
Still, those who take advantage of early voting are happy to do so because it’s convenient for them to stop by whenever they can, said McGill.
Early voting will be held through Primary Day, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m., instead of the typical day before election day since there is a holiday on Sept. 4, said McGill.
“It’s convenient for us and will cut down on the number of people going to the polls during the general election so that there won’t be lines,” he said.
During early voting, residents go to the third floor at City Hall and get a regular ballot sheet to fill out and feed to the ballot box, the same way they would for a general election.
On the ballot for the Democratic party are Walter Berbrick, Allen Waters, Donald Carlson, who withdrew last week amid accusations of inappropriate conduct, Spencer Dickenson, Aaron Regunberg, Sabina Matos, Stephen Casey, Gabe Amo, John Goncalves, Stephanie Beaute, Sandra Cano, and Ana Quezada.
On the ballot for the Republican party are Gerry Leonard Jr. and Terri Flynn.
“Everything is done by the Board of Elections,” McGill said. “After 8 p.m. on primary night, we’ll transmit the results and the Board of Elections will tally it up and put (the results) on the website.”
Gabriel, a resident who asked to withhold his last name, said at City Hall that he was glad he took advantage of early voting.
“It’s very important to have early voting in order to have a voice,” he said. “I think we need a fresh new voice in Congress and everybody has a good chance.”
