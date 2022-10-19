NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lifelong North Providence resident Anthony Ficocelli was named athletic director for North Providence Public Schools on Monday after a stint in Central Falls, where he has served as school athletic director for the past 12 years.
Ficocelli replaces longtime athletic director Glenn Williams, who is retiring at the end of December.
Ficocelli, who was named Rhode Island Athletic Director of the Year in 2019, has taught elementary and secondary physical education in Central Falls for the past 26 years. A graduate of North Providence High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education/health education from Rhode Island College and master’s degree in education from the University of New England.
He has an extensive background in athletics as a former athlete and a coach with North Providence High School, CYO basketball at St. Lawrence Parish, North Providence West Little League and North Providence Babe Ruth League.
He is the North Providence summer baseball coordinator, Central Falls High School football coach and intramural coordinator at Rhode Island College.
Ficocelli played baseball for the North Providence Little League and Babe Ruth, and went on to play for four years at NPHS and four at RIC. He was also on the high school’s 1988 Class B State Championship basketball team.
He was selected by a 10-person interview committee, which consisted of administrators, parents and teachers from NPHS and both middle schools. A total of 45 candidates applied for the position.
Ficocelli lives in North Providence with his wife Michelle and their children, Alexis and Michael.
