SMITHFIELD – Bryant University is calling the donation of 100 Salem St. from Fidelity Investments to the university the most significant real estate gift since Earl Tupper gifted his farmland to create the campus in 1967.
The Tupper donation moved Bryant from Providence to Smithfield, and the Fidelity donation will help bring forward Bryant’s Vision 2030 plan that includes a state-of-the-art facility to house its College of Business, Graduate Programs office, the Executive Education and Career Accelerator, and the Women’s Leadership Institute.
The new Center for Entrepreneurship will enhance collaboration between students, faculty and industry throughout Rhode Island, said Bryant spokesperson Karen Greco. The building sits across the street from the campus entrance.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the donation is a “win-win” for Smithfield.
“With Fidelity on track to add more jobs in the state, having Bryant’s bright talent pool right next door is a way to keep high-skilled college graduates right here in northern Rhode Island,” he said.
Bryant will reimagine the 250,000-square-foot building to include classrooms, entrepreneurial innovation space, and state-of-the-art labs to engage students in design thinking, professional sales, fintech, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.
The new facility will also support extra-curricular activities and serve as a gathering space for all Bryant students.
Bryant President Ross Gittell said Fidelity is a longstanding corporate partner that understands the value of a Bryant education and the importance of preparing students to excel in a rapidly growing economy. He said the extended campus moves Vision 2030 forward, which includes continued investments in deep experiential learning, academic excellence, and top 1 percent outcomes.
“The donation of 100 Salem St. will allow our Smithfield campus to grow in a thoughtful, strategic, and purpose-driven manner,” says Gittell. “It’s an exciting time to be a Bryant Bulldog.”
Michelle Vetovis, senior vice president, general manager and R.I. leader at Fidelity Investments, said the gift strengthens Fidelity’s overall commitment to financial education and support for the Rhode Island community.
“Fidelity and Bryant University have a more than 20-year relationship and, for roles located on our Smithfield campus, we hire more current and former Bryant students than from any other higher educational institution. Fidelity remains committed to this community and looks forward to the potential impact this will have for future growth and opportunities for both institutions,” she said.
Bryant has been in Rhode Island for 160 years, and in Smithfield for 50 years, and enrolls about 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries.
