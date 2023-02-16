CUMBERLAND – A total of 58 applicants are requesting a portion of $558,333 in small business recovery grants through the town.
If all were approved for the full allowable $10,000, that would add up to $580,000, so demand isn’t far outpacing availability of funds.
The town’s consultant on American Rescue Plan Act spending, Robert Zarnetske and HCH Enterprises, will determine compliance for each applicant, and a three-member small business grant award committee will then decide on those to receive awards.
The award committee will include one representative appointed by Mayor Jeff Mutter, one appointed by the Town Council, and a third appointed by the Planning Department.
Zarnetske was set to issue a report to the council on compliance by Wednesday evening, Feb. 15.
Mayor Jeff Mutter says he is planning to revive the town’s old Economic Development Commission and make his appointment someone from that panel.
According to the town’s specifications on the available grants, business applicants had to have been headquartered in Cumberland on July 1, 2021. Grants will be awarded based on demonstrating revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the business meets these two requirements, funding will be awarded to match the business loss in an amount not to exceed $10,000.
The application period began on Dec. 22 and ended Feb. 6.
If the number of qualified businesses requesting money exceeds the available funds, all applications will be prorated.
