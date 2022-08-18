LINCOLN – The Rhode Island School Superintendents’ Association announced last week that Lincoln School Supt. Lawrence Filippelli has been named the 2023 Rhode Island Superintendent of the Year.
The award, which recognizes “outstanding achievement in school district leadership, dedication to the education of all children, commitment to the community, and service to RISSA,” was presented to Filippelli by Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara during RISSA’s annual general membership meeting on Aug. 9.
In addition to fellow administrators and colleagues, Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica M. Infante-Green, Larry’s wife, Stephanie, and his daughters Emilena and Aria were in attendance.
Filippelli began his career in education at Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence before taking a teaching position in Scituate in 1999.
He took the helm of Lincoln schools in 2018 via Scituate, where he had served as superintendent from 2016-2018, and assistant superintendent from 2009-2016. He previously served as principal of Scituate Middle School, where he was named Middle School Principal of the Year in 2008 by the R.I. Association of School Principals.
Filippelli earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Providence College and a doctorate in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University. Today, he serves as adjunct faculty in the graduate program in educational administration at PC, and in the doctoral program in educational leadership at JWU.
“During his tenure as superintendent, Lincoln has demonstrated a focus on teaching and learning and upgrading facilities to enhance student success,” RISSA representatives said in a release. “This has been evidenced by a focus on The Vision of a Graduate program, the K-12 Lincoln Lion Learner Initiative and various school construction projects; most notably the upcoming groundbreaking of a Physical Education Center and the completion of a $60 million dollar high school construction/renovation project in 2021.”
Other successes during Filippelli’s tenure include the expansion of in-district career pathways programs; creating a partnership with the Governor’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and having Lincoln High School be the first in the state to facilitate that office’s Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) incubator program.
Filippelli will be recognized by the American Association of School Administrators at its National Conference on Education, to be held in San Antonio in February 2023.
