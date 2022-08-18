LINCOLN – The Rhode Island School Superintendents’ Association announced last week that Lincoln School Supt. Lawrence Filippelli has been named the 2023 Rhode Island Superintendent of the Year.

The award, which recognizes “outstanding achievement in school district leadership, dedication to the education of all children, commitment to the community, and service to RISSA,” was presented to Filippelli by Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara during RISSA’s annual general membership meeting on Aug. 9.

