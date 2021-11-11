CUMBERLAND – A pilot film based on the life of former Police Chief John Partington, for whom the town’s public safety complex is named, will be created within the former police station across the street.
The film from Pawtucket native Michael Corrente highlights Chief Partington’s work establishing the federal witness protection program.
The Cumberland Town Council, at a Nov. 3 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing “Federal Hill the Beginning” to use the former John J. Partington Public Safety Building at 1380 Diamond Hill Road, also known as “the old Police Station,” for purposes of filming a production.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore told the council that everything has been worked out regarding safety with Garvin School nearby, with no weapons to be used and actors being contained inside the building.
“It’s kind of an exciting project,” said Morris Salvatore, adding that crews will clean and improve the interior of the building for production to start in late January or early February. Production will last a maximum of seven days, she said, and “if it’s successful, who knows what will happen after that.”
“It doesn’t happen often,” said Council President Mike Kinch, former deputy chief of police, of the chance to see a film produced in Cumberland.
The town will not gain any revenue from the filming.
Dorothy Aufiero, producer on the film with Red Hawk Entertainment, said they are in the early stages of planning and that it’s too early to make any announcements. She said they look forward to filming in Cumberland.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said the building has been subjected to some vandalism and an upstairs water leak since it was shut down from active use. Ceiling tiles had fallen to the floor as the interior deteriorated, he said, but crews will restore it to great condition, bringing it back to what it would have looked like in the 1970s. Utilities will also be hooked back up.
Walking through the building brought back some memories, said Mutter. He said its condition was better than he anticipated, but not great, saying those behind the production will leave the building in much better shape than when they found it.
Mutter told The Breeze this week that there’s no definitive plan for the old police station, which was replaced in the spring of 2019 when the town opened the new John J. Partington Public Safety Complex across the street at 1370 Diamond Hill Road. There have been some people interested in purchasing the property, he said, including an area tribe wanting to use it as a headquarters, but he’s told them that any sale would have to follow town ordinances on the disposition of public property, including a public process.
According to Partington’s 2006 obituary, the man born in Valley Falls was a lifelong Cumberland resident who was appointed commissioner of public safety for the city of Providence by former mayor Joseph Paolino in 1989, continuing in that position under former mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci and retiring in 2004. He served as police chief in Cumberland from 1980 to 1989. Before that, he was appointed to the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Rhode Island in 1962 and served until 1980.
During his tenure with the Marshals Service, he was instrumental in formation of the witness protection program and also was honored as the most decorated U.S. Marshal. Prior to his long tenure with the U.S. Marshals Service, he was a Cumberland police patrolman from 1955 to 1967.
A proponent of the community policing concept, initiating the program in Cumberland and Providence, he had a focus on community, according to his family.
A synopsis of Partington’s first-person book “The Mob and Me,” written with former R.I. Attorney General Arlene Violet, describes him as the personal protector to more than 500 informants.
“How did law enforcement’s frustration with the criminal underworld and a serpentine series of hit-or-miss rules and mistakes give rise to one of the most significant and endlessly fascinating government-run programs of the 20th century?” it states. “In 1967, U.S. Marshal John Partington was given the task of overseeing the protection of the wife and young daughter of renowned mobster Joe ‘The Animal’ Barboza, now an informant with a bounty on his head.”
It wasn’t Partington’s first time guarding underworld witnesses, it adds.
“But this time was different. It was at the behest of U.S. Sen. Bobby Kennedy that Partington became the architect of a new high-threat program to get the bad guys to testify against the worse guys,” it states. “Lifelong protection in exchange for the conviction of the upper echelon of organized crime would require a permanent identity change for every member of the witness’s family, a battery of psychological tests for re-assimilation, and a total, devastating obliteration of all ties with the past.
“With no blueprint for success, it created a logistical nightmare for Partington. He would have to make up the rules as he went along, and he did so without the luxury of knowing whom he could really trust at any given time,” it adds. “And so, the witness protection program was born.”
