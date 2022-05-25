NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library hosted a filming day for “Our Town: North Providence” on May 14, the last filming event before a summer editing process that will result in the final documentary on the town this fall.
Library Director Stefanie Blankenship said the library had staff stationed at the main doors and side entrance to help interviewees and talk to patrons who happened to stop by.
Staff accommodated patrons by collecting their items to return, and Blankenship even retrieved some James Patterson books inside for a gentleman who was in hopes of finding a weekend read.
There was also a cart of free books and materials for patrons outside under the portico, so they would not leave empty-handed.
“A closed library didn’t mean absence of service out of doors, especially with what we learned during the pandemic closure,” said Blankenship. “We are here to serve our residents even if the physical library could not be accessed. We also provided a list of nearby libraries that are open on Saturdays.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi stopped by to see everyone in action and converse with the staff of Rhode Island PBS, which is producing this next in their multi-part series of documentaries on local communities.
Jodi Mesolella, director of memberships and special projects at RIPBS, said the overall project is going very well.
“We had a great interview day at the library on May 14 and look forward to receiving our last few story segments this week,” she said on Monday. “Over the summer we will begin our editing phase and will also schedule a b-roll day to film extra footage around town in various locations or gather any footage that might be needed to complete a story.”
She said they are still on target for a Sept. 7 premiere date, and are still in need of local businesses to help sponsor the episode. Anyone wishing to do so can can reach out to Kristen Haffenreffer at khaffenreffer@ripbs.org.
