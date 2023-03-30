NORTH SMITHFIELD – Candace Smith and Christian de Rezendes have introduced a plan for creating a curriculum around the documentary by de Rezendes, “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village.”
“The number one thing that everybody says to me repeatedly over and over again is this has to be in schools, this has to be in schools, and I swear I should get this printed on a t-shirt. I mean, I hear it a lot,” said de Rezendes.
He told the School Committee last week that he does not want to lose momentum on the idea, saying he had a group meeting with key individuals from organizations who could help bring it to life.
Smith, who has a writing and education background, appears in the film with her late father Carlton Pipping and grew up in North Smithfield. She expressed her excitement in joining in the project and told The Breeze that every child should be able to learn about the history of their city or town, and how it relates back to American History.
She told the North Smithfield School Committee that Slatersville has played quite a role in the growth of America, never mind the growth of the state of Rhode Island. Within her research, she said she has found that film has made a great impact by leveling the learning field and becoming a common visual that students can converse about.
The curriculum, which would focus on grades K-12, and also some college level, will offer content expansion corresponding with a unit and aligning with newly established Rhode Island standards. Both Smith and de Rezendes said it’s a perfect scenario to start the conversation on this curriculum in the town where it all started.
“It is our hope to have a curriculum component that enhances the teacher’s own unit by blending the unit of study already in place with the film clips and some extensions that we’ll offer,” Smith said.
De Rezendes said what’s cool about his documentary is that it is tailored to a variety of ages and has a lot of opportunity and overlap to cross over with different parts of U.S. history.
“I’m a filmmaker, so getting this into educational circles is a whole new thing for me, so I’m kind of learning as I go,” he said.
Smith said film is a newer learning experience that goes beyond paper and pencil.
“Some children are going to have more of an interest than others, and that’s the beauty of film,” she said.
According to de Rezendes, he is currently working on season 2. Episode one will be shown at two upcoming film festivals, one on April 14 at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. as part of the Massachusetts Independent Film Festival, and the other at the Block Island Film Festival on Friday, June 2.
