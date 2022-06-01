NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council last week returned Mayor Charles Lombardi’s zero-increase budget to him for a final hearing and sign-off.
The council made no significant changes to the budget at a May 24 meeting, sending it back to Lombardi in preparation for final adoption of the 2022-2023 budget on June 7 during the council’s regular meeting. At that point, the council will set a minimum and maximum for the tax levy spread.
The council gave the School Department about half of the $500,000 increase it was seeking from the town in this budget cycle, but set aside another $250,000 in a contingency account in case the money is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.