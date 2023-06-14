PAWTUCKET – District staff turned out en masse for final interviews of two top candidates for School Committee on June 6, most there to protest the process that had taken place leading up to that point.
A pair of superintendent search subcommittee members, Pawtucket Teachers Alliance President Ron Beaupre and City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, ripped the previous decision of the School Committee to ignore the subcommittee’s recommendations on two finalists and instead bring all four top candidates back for final interviews.
School board member Marsha Fernandes explained her reasoning for making a motion on May 25 to bring all four back and declare that she didn’t see Pawtucket’s future superintendent among the top two people chosen by the subcommittee. She rebuffed assertions from subcommittee members that the motion and resulting 5-2 vote (Erin Dube and Jay Charbonneau were opposed) was a sign of disrespect for the subcommittee’s work.
Only two of the four finalists, Patricia Royal and Alexandra Montes McNeil, ultimately decided to come back for final interviews.
Fernandes indicated that her decision ultimately revolved around race and diversity and how it relates to the district, saying the 68 percent of non-white students in Pawtucket need to see teachers and administrators who look like them. She noted how one candidate interviewed talked about coming from a district where 91 percent of students are white, and how important it was for the remaining 9 percent to have instructors who looked like them, and while she agrees with that, it’s even more important with the larger non-white population in Pawtucket.
Of Pawtucket’s 16 schools, not one has a principal of color, Fernandes said, and the next superintendent is going to need to have the tenacity to move an extremely diverse district forward despite pressure from outside forces.
Later in the meeting, Fernandes made waves with other school board members and those in the audience when she asked Royal, who is Black, how she will build relationships with teachers represented in the room knowing that they don’t want her in Pawtucket. Others quickly pointed out that teachers weren’t against Royal but were upset about the process being ignored, and Fernandes rephrased her question, asking how she plans to build relationships knowing that those teachers disagreed with the five school board members who made the motion to bring her back into the field.
Royal said the values of this district align with her own core values, and she wants above all else to build relationships. She said she’s here to work for the teachers, and can’t get the job done along.
“I’m a teacher at heart. I need you guys,” she said, adding that she wants to hear about their needs.
Royal told them that if she gets this job, officials will not regret it, and if she does something wrong, she hopes she’ll be told so and will learn from it.
Beaupre had drawn a standing ovation when he vehemently addressed the matter, saying the nine-member subcommittee worked diligently and vigilantly on the tedious work to pare down the field, only to have their work discarded by the School Committee based on one person’s “hypocrisy” and not liking the final outcome, perhaps motivated by a “personal agenda or favor for a friend.” School board members were vocal about having the final say, he said, but the subcommittee and public were disrespected and essentially told they have no place in the decision-making process.
The Breeze reported last week that the superintendent field of candidates was back down to two. A second person in that original top pairing with Montes McNeil, Thomas Aubin, declined an invitation to return to the committee after the school board opened the field back up to four.
After holding final interviews with Royal and Montes McNeil on June 6, the school board will host a special meeting tonight, June 14, to make a choice for superintendent. Chairperson Jim Chellel said both candidates last week “were phenomenal” and “on-point,” adding that they are both extremely qualified.
“Pawtucket’s lucky that we have the two to choose from,” he said.
School board members asked pointed questions to Montes McNeil last week about her plans to help English language learners, and she spoke of programs she helped establish in previous and current jobs in Massachusetts.
Martins Stachowiak said at last week’s meeting that as a mother of two young boys in the local system who wants what’s best for them, she knows how much the next superintendent matters to them and their future. She spoke of how the subcommittee spent weeks carefully vetting the candidates, then saw the school board say that all that work was “not enough.” She spoke of Montes McNeil being a multi-language learner and daughter of immigrants herself, how she worked her way up before being named East Boston Times Woman of the Year, transformed a dual language school, and would be able to connect with local families like no one before.
School board members asked various questions about the two current finalists, from their stance on collective bargaining to school facilities, from their impressions of local schools to whether they would add anything to what they’d previously said.
Both spoke about collaborating and listening, saying they plan to maintain great relationships with staff and listen along the way. They also emphasized the passion and love for students they’ve observed while touring the district.
Montes McNeil said the number one priority of the superintendent is about school safety, and everyone deserves to feel safe in their schools. She emphasized her roots as the daughter of immigrants who had to learn English as well as deal with additional reading challenges. She said she doesn’t have all the answers, but the truths she’s learned have shown her what’s wrong with existing models, including the one in Massachusetts where students who have been learning the language for one year are tested and schools are held accountable for the results. Standards are a must, she said, but so too is an accountability system that is fair.
