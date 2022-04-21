WOONSOCKET – When Marcy Reyes was growing up in Providence, money was not discussed in her family, she told The Breeze. Being from a traditional Latino household, they didn’t talk about money or financial management.
After leaving home at a young age and making some choices that Reyes described as “not helpful,” she eventually found herself in a personal finance course at Rhode Island College. That course changed her life.
Reyes raised her credit score, saved money for a down payment on a home, bought herself a car, and was able to access funding sources for graduate school as a single parent. Having her finances together allowed her to focus on professional development, she said. Eventually, she returned to RIC, but found herself in the front of the room this time as an adjunct professor teaching personal finance. Reyes began to look more deeply into the significant gap in financial education for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color).
“We needed to do something better and sooner,” Reyes said.
Looking into these disparities (only 8 percent of high school students receive financial education, and of that 8 percent, 90 percent of them are white, she told The Breeze) led Reyes to found FLY, the Financial Literacy Youth Initiative in Rhode Island, an organization that provides financial educational resources for high school students. In less than one year, FLY has reached over 1,000 BIPOC students. Reyes’ goal is to reach 7,000 by 2024.
During the three years Reyes spent doing research and leading up to building this program, she found that students weren’t getting their hands into the material. The FLY curriculum is filled with practical activities that include filling out tax forms, using a bank simulator, identifying different kinds of investments and investment opportunities, budgeting, and more.
Currently, FLY classes are offered at the Woonsocket YMCA every Tuesday and Thursday, completely free. Reyes told The Breeze that a big part of making sure that the program is delivered effectively is having a relationship with organizational partners and making sure that culturally appropriate nuances are being addressed.
“Students may be coming to the YMCA because they need food, they need a snack,” Reyes said, adding that FLY tries to provide snacks or other small incentives for students. “We’re looking at this with a full-fledged approach.” FLY also donated 12 Chromebooks to the Woonsocket YMCA to ensure that students had access. “We want them to be engaged and engrossed in the curriculum.”
Reyes calls FLY an “off-the-shelf” program, meaning that everything is provided for the organization looking to partner with them. The 10-step curriculum is available to educators free of cost. The programming aligns with national standards, and is taught by highly certified financial educators.
In the fall, financial literacy courses will be a requirement for all high school students, per Rhode Island state law. Reyes testified on behalf of the legislation when it was in both the R.I. House and Senate, and says that FLY will be “a significant solution” to the state as districts look around to build their curriculum.
“When I look at this, I see an equity and social justice issue,” Reyes said, and the importance of building confidence to navigate that financial landscape is invaluable.
(1) comment
In the beginning of the article there is a line that appears to quote Ms. Reyes or at least implies her having made such a statement. "Being from a traditional Latino household, they didn’t talk about money or financial management." This statement describes what can only be considered a cultural issue not associated with any intentional deprivation of learning or opportunity that could constitute a "Social justice " problem, except within the cultural community where it lies..
Yet, at the end of the article there is the following quote. “When I look at this, I see an equity and social justice issue,” Reyes said...
How does the fact that a cultural failure to prioritize financial literacy become a societal problem of equity and social justice? Why is it implied through this general statement that the government being called upon to solve a problem of educational priorities for a cultural group that does not consider such knowledge an important aspect of the kind of education that should be imparted at the family level? And who exactly is causing this problem to be a lack of social justice? Is it not a failure of a cultural group to provide these tools to their children in order to help them navigate their way through life? This certainly cannot be a charge of some general American societal injustice because one culture who have come to this nation don't make financial literacy a priority in their children's home schooling.
The generalization of the assertion in the final quote is disturbing and points to the tendency of some to blame the system in an attempt to shift responsibility away the individual and place it at the feet of the government.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.