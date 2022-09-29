Smithfield’s Economic Development Commission invites hikers to hunt for one of 100 crystal apples hidden along seven of Smithfield’s hiking trails. There are 33 red, 33 yellow and 33 green apples as well as one clear crystal apple hidden in batches in October and November.
SMITHFIELD – Apple Trails is returning for a second year, with organizers inviting the public to hunt for 100 crystal apples along walking trails in Smithfield through October and November.
Smithfield Economic Development Commission members will hide 33 red, 33 yellow, 33 green, and one clear crystal apple, all around the size of a lime, along seven conservation and land trust walking trails.
Apples will not be hidden in the apple orchards this year, said Linda Conti-Bovis of the EDC. Not all apples will be put out at once, giving more opportunities for people to find an apple.
“I’m very excited to announce that we are having a second annual Apple Trails starting Saturday, Oct. 8. This year we added more apples and three more scenic walking trails and preserves for a total of seven trails,” Conti-Bovis said.
Trails include the Mowry Conservation Area, Mercer Lookout, Wolf Hill Forest Preserve, Olivia’s Forest, Connors Farm Conservation Area, Stillwater Scenic Trail, and the Ken Weber Conservation Cascade Brook.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said seekers found all 91 crystal apples in the first year of the event, which included area apple orchards.
“The EDC wants to get people out again now that we’re on the other side of this thing,” Rossi said of the pandemic.
The apples will be hidden in or around trees, near rocks or logs, in rock walls, or anywhere within a few feet on either side of the miles of trails. Conti-Bovis said the apples will never be on private property, and stone walls will not need to be dismantled to find an apple. She asked that apple hunters leave private property undisturbed, and that people be careful of poison ivy.
Upon finding apples, the EDC requests that people take pictures and share their location on the group’s Facebook page to help the group keep track of how many apples are still out there. Apples are also numbered, she said.
Once registered, the EDC will reach out to schedule a time to deliver a keepsake box to store the apple.
Lastly, Conti-Bovis said the only other rule is only one apple per seeker per year.
She said the volunteer committee understands that not everyone can navigate Smithfield’s trails, so it added a second way for people to earn a crystal apple through Savoring Smithfield.
Rossi said the EDC is focused on highlighting area businesses, so adding the Savoring Smithfield portion is important.
Beginning in October, brochure-like passports for Savoring Smithfield will be available for purchase through the EDC’s Facebook page, which will offer discounted services, giveaways and other opportunities at Smithfield restaurants.
“In addition to the business participant offers, consumers will have the opportunity to earn a crystal apple from the Apple Trails event upon earning a minimum number of passport stickers,” Conti-Bovis said.
