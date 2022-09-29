An Apple Trails crystal apple
Smithfield’s Economic Development Commission invites hikers to hunt for one of 100 crystal apples hidden along seven of Smithfield’s hiking trails. There are 33 red, 33 yellow and 33 green apples as well as one clear crystal apple hidden in batches in October and November.

SMITHFIELD – Apple Trails is returning for a second year, with organizers inviting the public to hunt for 100 crystal apples along walking trails in Smithfield through October and November.

Smithfield Economic Development Commission members will hide 33 red, 33 yellow, 33 green, and one clear crystal apple, all around the size of a lime, along seven conservation and land trust walking trails.

